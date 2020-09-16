We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Noah Hawley Teases His On-Hold Star Trek Movie

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Star Trek
Star TrekNoah Hawley's Star TrekNOAH HAWLEYThe Falcon and The Winter SoldierRaised By WolvesBlack WidowSoulHenchmenPrimalUndone By BloodThe Christmas Chronicles 2GreenlandThe Wolf of Snow HollowBlack ForestDon't Look BackCobwebRonan Boyle and the Bridge of RiddlesMega City Smiths
43
Save
When it happens—if it happens—don’t expect to see this.
When it happens—if it happens—don’t expect to see this.
Image: Paramount
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
PrevNextView All

Disney is considering some big schedule shifts for Black Widow and Soul. Norman Reedus has got himself involved in another comic book adaptation. Plus, Netflix is already getting in the Christmas spirit, and Falcon and the Winter Solider set pictures tease some familiar faces. Spoilers get!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Noah Hawley Teases His On-Hold iStar Trek/i Movie
Illustration: Jim Cooke

Noah Hawley’s Star Trek

Speaking with Variety, Noah Hawley revealed his planned Star Trek movie concerning “a virus that wipes out vast parts of the known universe” appears totally unrelated to established franchise characters until its closing moments.

We’re not doing Kirk and we’re not doing Picard. It’s a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with Fargo, where for the first three hours you go, ‘Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,’ and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love.

Advertisement

Cobweb

Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman, and Woody Norman have joined the cast of Cobweb, an upcoming horror-thiller from Samuel Bodwin said to concern a young boy who “hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls of his home and suspects his parents are hiding a terrible secret.” [THR]

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM3
Sony WH-1000XM3

Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles

Fergal Reilly will direct an animated film adaptation of Tom Lennon’s Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles at Dreamworks. The story concerns the titular Ronan Boyle, an Irish teenager who faces off against “leprechauns, undead goblins and many other legendary creatures of Celtic lore” as he tries to exonerate his parents for the theft of a national treasure.

Advertisement

[Variety]

Advertisement


Don’t Look Back

Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick’s directorial debut Don’t Look Back is now scheduled for an October 16, 2020 released both theatrically and on-demand.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Black Forest

Unhinged’s Derrick Borte is now attached to direct Black Forest, an upcoming horror-thriller in which “a group of university students backpacking through Germany’s famed Black Forest” are mysteriously “transported back in time to The Middle Ages. Separated and hunted by local villagers, the students find themselves targets in a Medieval-style witch hunt.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Black Widow/Soul

Amid ongoing covid-19 concerns, Disney is currently considering a new release date for Black Widow as well as a potential Disney+ release for Pixar’s Soul., according to Variety—however, Deadline notes that Soul’s theatrical release may still be on the cards. We’ll keep you updated.

Advertisement

Greenland

Likewise, STX Films has pushed back the upcoming Gerard Butler/Morena Baccarin disaster movie, Greenland, from its planned September 25 release to an unspecified date in 2021. [Variety]

Advertisement

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

We have our first look at the upcoming werewolf movie starring Robert Forster and Rikki Lindhome.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Noah Hawley Teases His On-Hold iStar Trek/i Movie
Photo: Orion Classics
Illustration for article titled Noah Hawley Teases His On-Hold iStar Trek/i Movie
Photo: Orion Classics
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Noah Hawley Teases His On-Hold iStar Trek/i Movie
Photo: Orion Classics

Henchmen

A group of flunkies-for-hire becomes superheroes in the trailer for Henchmen, featuring the voices of Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Will Sasso, Nathan Fillion, Rob Riggle, Jane Krakowski, Craig Robinson, and Bobcat Goldthwait.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the first trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Advertisement



Undone By Blood

Meanwhile, Norman Reedus is attached to produce (and possibly star in) a new series at AMC adapting Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler’s western comic book, Undone By Blood. The story concerns a woman in the 1970s consulting an old western novel on how to properly kill the man who murdered her family. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Mega City Smiths

AMC is also developing Mega City Smiths, a stop-motion animated comedy from Steve Conrad starring “baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters.” The story follows “an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Mega City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

New photos of Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Georges St. Pierre (Batroc the Leaper), and Desmond Chiam (undisclosed rol) on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have surfaced.

Advertisement

Raised By Wolves

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the sixth episode of Raised By Wolves. Click through for more images.

EPISODE 106: Lost Paradise – Thursday, September 17

Directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan

After rekindling her connection to her creator, Mother (Amanda Collin) finds herself distracted by intense feelings she didn’t know she was capable of having, unaware that Marcus (Travis Fimmel), Sue (Niamh Algar) and the Mithraic are closing in on the settlement.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Noah Hawley Teases His On-Hold iStar Trek/i Movie
Photo: HBO Max

Primal



Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for the next five episodes of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal.



Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Jason Momoa Stands by Ray Fisher, His Man

Do Not Buy the Apple Watch Series 3 Over the Watch SE

Anti-Maskers Forced to Dig Graves for Covid-19 Victims in Indonesia

Surprise! Apple Is Dropping iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS14, and watchOS 7 Tomorrow

DISCUSSION

ertorre
E. R. Torre

We’re not doing Kirk and we’re not doing Picard. It’s a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with Fargo, where for the first three hours you go, ‘Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,’ and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love.

....aaaaannnnndddd....

Just like that I’m having visions of Robocop without Robocop! ;-)

Seriously, though, I suppose a new film could be made that falls into the “established” universe... but why give that away right now before even one second of filming is done?

Seems like a pretty big spoiler to reveal so early in the game!