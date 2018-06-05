Image: Alex Maleev (Marvel Comics)

Get a look at Stephanie Beatriz’s new Lego Movie 2 villain. Evan Peters teases the dramatic struggles of Dark Phoenix. Purported audition reels for Doom Patrol tease a very sweary version of Cyborg. Plus, bad news for Shadowhunters, new footage from Ant-Man and The Wasp, and what’s to come on Supergirl’s finale. Spoilers!



Doctor Doom

Speaking with Vulture, Noah Hawley revealed he’s written a script for his solo Doctor Doom movie both he and the studio “really like” — however, his work on Pale Blue Dot leaves the project in current limbo.

I wrote a script that I really like and the studio really likes. It needs a little work. It’s hard for me, at this exact moment — because I start shooting another movie in five weeks — to do that work. So, I mean, my hope is to go back to [the Doom movie] after [Pale Blue Dot].”

Aporia

Paramount and Bad Robot are teaming up to produce a mysterious new sci-fi film titled Aporia, based on a spec script from Jared Moshe (The Ballad of Lefty Brown) who is also attached to direct. Described as “a grounded sci-fi drama with time-travel elements,” no furthers details on the film’s plot have been released, though the title refers to a sort of philosophical puzzle with no clear answer. [THR]

John Wick: Chapter 3

A new photo of Halle Berry walking her (presumably not-doomed) dogs has been posted to the film’s Twitter.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Deadline reports Stephanie Beatriz has joined the cast of The LEGO Movie 2 as the voice of a new character named Sweet Mayhem. Arturo Castro has also joined as the voice of a talking ice cream cone. The outlet also confirms both Alison Brie and Nick Offerman will reprise their roles as Unikitty and Metal Beard, respectively.

Meanwhile, /Film has the latest poster, featuring the main cast reflected in the visor of Beatriz’s mysterious Sweet Mayhem. Check out the first trailer here!







X-Men: Dark Phoenix

In a recent interview with Den Of Geek, Evan Peters stated Dark Phoenix is a “serious film” about Jean Grey’s inner struggle.

I think the title kind of says it all: it’s a little bit darker and it’s a little bit more of a drama. It’s really about Phoenix and Jean’s inner-struggle and how that pans out, and who your real friends are. Who’s helping you through these difficult times? So it’s really about that and it’s about the X-Men family, and I think it’s a serious film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In a recent Facebook thread, James Gunn revealed he’s currently writing the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which he promises will be “very, very, very different.”

It’s very, very, very different. Very different, but I won’t say how! You’ll have to wait to see the movie, it’s a long time away.”

Halloween

A trailer arrives this Friday, according to Jason Blum on Twitter.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

A new poster from Collider is 100% dinosaurs and 0% humans, as all good posters should be. Have a favorite movie poster? Share it with us here!

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Scott is roughly two feet tall after his suit malfunctions in a new international TV spot.

American Gods

American Gods has added three new cast members to its second season: Dean Winters will play Mr. Town, Devery Jacobs is Sam Black Crow and Kahyun Kim has been cast as the previously teased New Media.

[Spoiler TV]

Doom Patrol

Omega Underground has discovered audition tapes — featuring some salty language—for the role of Cyborg of The Teen Titans and Justice League. The dialogue directly references both Cliff “Robotman” Steele and Niles “The Chief” Caulder.

Shadowhunters

Sad news — Freeform has decided not to renew Shadowhunters for a fourth season. However, the network is wrapping up the series in spring of 2019 with a twelve-episode run titled, Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt. [TV Line]

Gotham

By a similar token, Camren Bicondova revealed during a live Instagram broadcast that the fifth and final season of Gotham will only be ten episodes long.

The Walking Dead



In a since-deleted Instagram post, director Michael Satrazemis promised The Walking Dead will “still be great” following the departure of Andrew Lincoln. [Reddit]

The Originals

KSiteTV has images from tonight’s episode, “God’s Gonna Trouble the Water.” More at the link.

Humans

The first two minutes of tonight’s season premiere have been posted to Youtube.

Supergirl

Finally, the Dark Kryptonians arrive in the trailer for the penultimate episode of Supergirl’s third season, “Make it Reign.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.