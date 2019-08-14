Image: Esad Ribic (Marvel Comics)

Morning Spoilers

Tiffany Haddish makes her pitch to be Nubia in DC’s cinematic universe. Idris Elba wants back in on Thor: Love and Thunder somehow. Jeph Loeb clarifies Marvel TV’s approach to the arrival of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ output. Plus, a sequel to May the Devil Take You, more American Horror Story: 1984 teasing, and...Urkel meets Mystery Inc? Jinkies, the spoilers are here!



The Last Adventure of Constance Verity

Awkwafina will play the titular Constance Verity in an upcoming film adaptation of the fantasy novel series by A. Lee Martinez for Legendary Pictures. Adapted from a spec script by John Raffo, the story follows Constance Verity, a “chosen” supernatural crime-fighter who believes she’s found a loophole granting her amnesty from a mystically foretold destiny. [Deadline]

Candyman

Deadline reports Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have joined the cast of the“spiritual sequel” to Candyman in undisclosed roles.

Wonder Woman

Welcome back to your “actor discusses which superhero role they would like” update. When asked by Yahoo! if she’d be up to play Barbara Gordon in an entirely theoretical Batgirl film from The Kitchen director, Andrea Berloff, Tiffany Haddish stated, “I’d rather be Wonder Woman’s sister, Nubia.” Haddish also expressed interest in a film adaptation of the Dark Horse miniseries, Mystery Girl.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Meanwhile, Idris Elba told KTSA he hopes to once again reprise his role as Heimdall in the MCU, you know, despite the whole being dead thing.

Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I’m just saying! I’m just putting it out there! The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology…And I’m sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course I would. Yes.



Doctor Doom

In a recent interview with Deadline, Legion showrunner Noah Hawley revealed he’s completed his Doctor Doom movie script and now it’s “on [him] right now to go push [Marvel].” He also shares some important advice about the concept of vacation:

I mean, where it stands is now that the movie is done and Legion is done and I’ve taken a little time off because someone told me there was this word “vacation,” which means you don’t work, which sounded really interesting to me. But you know, I need to circle back to them and announce that I would love to make it and figure out if that’s something that is possible. Whether or not they already have a plan in place for what to do with those characters or whether they’re open to my kind of vision for what to do with those characters. But it’s sort of on me right now to go push them, which I will do as soon as I come up for air.

May the Devil Take You Too

Director Timo Tjahjanto revealed a sequel is on the way to his 2018 Netflix horror film, May the Devil Take You.

Dolittle

Universal’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle starring Robert Downey, Jr. has been officially retitled Dolittle, according to Coming Soon.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Piper Perabo has joined the cast of the upcoming Penny Dreadful sequel series set in 1938 Los Angeles as Linda Craft, “wife of Dr. Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear), who is disappointed with her husband and bored with her constrained suburban life.” [THR]

Marvel Television

In conversation with Deadline, Jeph Loeb underlined Marvel Television—the production arm behind Agents of SHIELD, Runaways and Cloak & Dagger—is not involved with any of the previously announced Marvel television series at Disney+, but that they also intend to develop additional programming for the streaming network.

Well, first of all, I have to make something very clear, which is those are shows that are created and run and the responsibility of the motion picture studio. Secondly, Marvel Television will be doing shows with Disney+, we just haven’t announced what we’re going to do there.

Killjoys

Killjoys does its own version of the 1994 Brendan Fraser/Steve Buscemi/Adam Sandler comedy Airheads in the synopsis for its August 23 episode, “Three Mutineers.”

Dutch is caught off guard when she is confronted with a surprise hostage situation, and she must brainstorm over a new plan with D’avin and John.

American Horror Story: 1984

A new teaser for American Horror Story: 1984 homages Alfred Hitchock’s Psycho by way of Tony Maylam’s The Burning.

Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

Finally, the Scooby gang meets Steve Urkel from Family Matters in a clip from “When Urkel-Bots Go Bad!,” this week’s episode of Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

