No Time To Die's First Trailer Introduces a New 00 Agent and a Masked Villain

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Scenes from No Time to Die.
Image: Universal
Daniel Craig’s James Bond has been just as ready for a change of scenery as the Bond fandom has been ready to meet some freshly-minted 00 Agents, and in the first No Time to Die trailer, it seems as if almost everyone’s about to get what they want.

Though it was Bond’s intention to leave the super spy game behind, No Time to Die finds him pulled right back into the thick of it, when CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) contacts him with yet another mission of the utmost importance. Somewhere in the world, a key scientific mind’s gone missing and Bond’s reputation makes him the one of the few MI6 agents well-equipped to take on the job. But as Bond gets deeper into the field, he crosses paths with Nomi (Lashana Lynch), an up and coming agent relatively new to the organization who’s quickly making a name for herself as being one of the deadliest, slickest women in the world.

Bond might not exactly be jazzed about his new colleague’s presence in the larger world-spanning mission, but with both SPECTRE head Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Safin (Rami Malek) taunting the agents with their sadistic mind games, teaming up is likely going to be their best bet at saving the day.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga, and also stars Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, and Léa Seydoux. The film hits UK theaters on April 2, 2020, ahead of a Stateside release on April 8.

