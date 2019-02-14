Photo: HBO

Looks like Ygritte is the one who knows nothing this time.



Earlier this month, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington shared how last year, he had angered his former co-star and current spouse Rose Leslie by spoiling the ending, adding that she wouldn’t talk to her personal Jon Snow “for three days” afterward. But there’s a little twist to the story: It wasn’t the ending of the entire show, it was the ending of season seven.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leslie clarified things:

He told me the ending of last season, and I remember getting a bit uppity about that...He happened to tell me—and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn’t seen the last season—he happened to tell me that one of the dragons [falls] into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire—or ice, I can’t quite remember which one it is, I think it’s fire—onto The Wall, and then, of course, that’s when all the [White Walkers] can then cross over. So, he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, ‘You weren’t supposed to tell me everything! And that’s a huge piece of information!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you asked!’ And I was like, ‘I know.’

Leslie added that she genuinely doesn’t know how the series is going to end, and she’s taking every precaution to ensure she stays surprised up until the very end—especially following her husband’s season seven gaffe, which she said didn’t lead to a three-day silent treatment.

“I actually don’t know the ending because, believe it or not, it’s such a monumental phenomenal show,” she said. “I want to be like the rest of the world and watch it in real time, and get that build up and anticipation. I want to finally come to the final episode and truly—and I honestly mean this—truly not know which way it goes.”

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14, with just six episodes left between us and a world without Westeros. At least until the Age of Heroes prequel series (hopefully) gets picked up.

