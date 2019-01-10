Photo: The CW

A perfect return date for a perfect TV show, frankly. Plus, the CW has revealed a few others...



The CW (via TVLine) has confirmed a host of return dates for several of its currently-on-break shows. Joining Legends on Mondays (where it’ll air at 8:00 p.m.) will be Arrow, shifting to a 9:00 p.m. slot when it returns from a two-week hiatus April 15. In related comic book TV news, the final season of iZombie will return on Thursday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The 100 will return for its sixth season on Tuesday, April 30, taking the space filled by the by-then-wrapped-up Roswell reboot.

It’s been a while since we got to see the Legends, especially since they didn’t get to team up on the most recent DC/CW crossover mania, but honestly, as extended as this hiatus has been, them cheekily getting an April Fools return slot out of it is the most Legends-y thing to have happened.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.