No, DC's Peacemaker Show Will Not Bring in a New Green Arrow

Chris Columbus still has hopes for a Gremlins 3. The success of Alien XMas could decide if Netflix goes for Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2. Get a glimpse of The Walking Dead’s return. Plus, tiny new snippets of Wonder Woman 1984 footage and Wandavision’s trip through TV history has a few more tricks to reveal. Spoilers, away!



The Adam Project

Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener will star alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi film for Netflix about “a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.” Ruffalo will play Reynolds’ dad, “a brilliant physicist” while Keener has been cast as the film’s villain, “a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist.” [THR]

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

According to Deadline, Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta action movie in the vein of JCVD in which Nicolas Cage, playing himself, is hired to attend Pedro Pascal’s birthday party. “When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved onscreen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.”

Gremlins 3

In a recent interview with Collider, Chris Columbus stated he’s “working out some rights issues” regarding a third Gremlins movie.

I would love to do it. I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be.

Later in the interview, Columbus promised the Gremlins of a potential sequel would continue to be portrayed by “tangible puppets, not CGI.”

I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.

Final Destination 6

Series creator Jeffrey Reddick confirmed a sixth Final Destination movie is still in development.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Stephen Chiodo stated the success of Alien XMas could determine whether a Killer Klowns from Outer Space sequel moves forward at Netflix.

We are talking to [Netflix]. We’re talking all the time. Get this: we’ve been trying to do a sequel since we made the film and fans get angry with us. We don’t mention it too much, because they get angry. They say, ‘Oh, what’s the matter with you guys?’ But we’re trying. The business is just a bear, moves at a glacial pace. There’s interest, and it wanes and flows. You get some executives who really want to do it, then, all of a sudden, musical chairs. They’re out, a new regime is in, and they don’t get it. We’ll see how Alien Xmas does with the Netflix people. We’ll see if they can embrace our sensibility. We have tons of ideas to really carry that through. So there’ll be hopefully something in the future.

Boss Level

Joe Carnahan’s time loop movie Boss Level starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Will Sasso, and Annabelle Wallis will be going “straight to Hulu” sometime in 2021. [Deadline]

Wonder Woman 1984

A TV spot from China contains new footage from Wonder Woman 1984.

Legends of Tomorrow

TV Line reports Nic Bishop will appear in “Bay of Squids, ” an upcoming episode of Legends of Tomorrow as General Kilgore, a “warmongering” character likened to George C. Scott’s General Buck Turgidson in Dr. Strangelove.

Peacemaker

James Gunn denied rumors his upcoming Peacemaker series includes a new incarnation of Green Arrow.

WandaVision

In conversation with Empire, Kevin Feige revealed WandaVision’s genre-bending trip through television will include aping the style of Modern Family and The Office.

We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.

The Walking Dead

Finally, Robert Patrick comes to The Walking Dead in a trailer for its February 28 return episode.

