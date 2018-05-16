Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Articles have been popping up all morning saying that a Lando Calrissian movie was set to be the next spotlight film in the works from Lucasfilm. But, sadly, that’s not true yet.

From the moment Donald Glover’s casting in Solo: A Star Wars Story was announced, fans everywhere wanted a Lando movie focused on the galaxy’s smoothest hustler. A quote Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy apparently gave to Premiere France at the Cannes film festival sparked the breathless speculation:

“We think that the next spinoff will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian. Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca but Lando will be next.”

Given Glover’s massively increasing popularity and a performance where he reportedly steals every scene he’s in, such a move wouldn’t be a surprise. But, when reached for comment, a Lucasfilm rep told us the quote wasn’t translated correctly and that “[Kennedy] said it’s something she’d like to do one day in the future.”



Hopefully, this future where we get to see Glover rocking multiple capes and being cosmically charming will arrive very, very soon.

[Update: Premiere has now adjusted their article to say: “Following the publication of our article, Lucasfilm informs us that there would have been a misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy. ‘We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it’s not relevant, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie ...’”]