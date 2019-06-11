Photo: Netflix

Fans who grew up loving Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal will soon have a true fantasy fulfilled. Nintendo just revealed at E3 that a video game based on the upcoming Dark Crystal prequel series is coming to Switch

Created by BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment, it’s called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, and it ties into the new Netflix series. The series comes out August 30 and this game is reportedly due for Switch sometime after that in 2019.

However, as you can tell by that last word in the title, this isn’t some kind of open-world exploration adventure game set in the Dark Crystal world of Thra. No, it’s heavily inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics, which also put a new spin on a larger fantasy world. Final Fantasy Tactics was an isometric strategy RPG spinoff series of the beloved Squaresoft RPG series. The turn-based combat game was set in the fantastical world of Ivalice, and players recruited warriors to engage in grid-based combat as they found them flung into the middle of a conflict known as the Lion.

So, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is that, but set in Thra. Here’s the first trailer.

What do you think?

Correction: A previous version of this story stated Nintendo was “releasing” the game. But the game is being released FOR Nintendo, not by them.

