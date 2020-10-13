It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Nicolas Cage Sword-Fights a Space Man

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Jiu-jitsu
Jiu-jitsuNicolas CageTony JaaFrank GrilloDimitri Logothetisaliensholy crap wtf
8
Save
With a poster like that, it’s gotta be good. Introducing Jiu Jitsu.
With a poster like that, it’s gotta be good. Introducing Jiu Jitsu.
Image: Highland Film Group
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Until today, I had never heard of the new film Jiu Jitsu. Now, it’s all I’ll ever think about.

Advertisement

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis (Kickboxer: Retaliation), Jiu Jitsu is about a group of martial artists who, every six years, have to fight an alien in order to save the world. The alien, who they refer to as “Space Man,” looks like Snake Eyes meets Iron Man with the abilities of Bruce Lee and the Predator. The warriors who fight him include Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo, and they’re led by Nicolas Cage.

So. Like I said. Until today, I had never heard of the new film Jiu Jitsu. Now, it’s all I’ll ever think about. Here’s the trailer courtesy of IGN.

Now, is there a chance Jiu Jitsu will be good? Almost certainly not. Does it look like the perfect kind of dumb, hilarious fun we’re all in need of these days? Abso-freakin-lutey. It comes to on-demand, and theaters where available, November 20...which just so happens to be the same day another wild fantasy movie with major stars is released.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Don't Stir the Pot: Save $70 on an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instead
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

From a Tiger Hugging a Tree to Pallas’ Cats Frolicking, These Are This Year’s Top Nature Photos

PG&E Is Under Investigation for Starting a Deadly Wildfire—Again

Archer Is Finally Back to Being Archer, Thank Goodness

Miles Morales Is Giving Its Hero the Sickest Spider-Man Suit of All Time and Ditching the Cops

DISCUSSION

mfaustus
m_faustus

Well, I am hoping that Nicholas Cage dies in some absurd way and then Tony Jaa has to kick the alien’s ass instead, because, seriously, they have Tony Jaa and he is awesome.