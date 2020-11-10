Nicolas Cage gets ready for battle in Jiu Jitsu. Photo : The Avenue

If the fate of humanity rested of the outcome of a sword fight, there aren’t many actors you’d believe to be up to the task. However, one of those actors is, undoubtedly, Nicolas Cage—and in his new movie Jiu Jitsu, he’ll get to do just that.

Oh, with the added detail that he’s fighting a killer alien.

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis, Jiu Jitsu tells the story of a group of fighters who must defeat that killer alien. Every six years, this alien arrives on Earth looking for a fight. If he doesn’t find that fight worthy, he’ll kill everyone on the planet. So Cage is among the group saddled with this responsibility, alongside characters played by the likes of Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Tony Jaa (Ong Bak), and Rick Yune (The Fast and the Furious).

So what does that look like exactly? We’re glad you asked. io9 has an exclusive clip of a key moment in the movie. Well, the moment of the movie to be exact. It’s when Nicolas Cage finally unsheathes his sword and shows down with the alien. Check it out.

For more of that comic book-inspired, martial arts-based intensity , keep an eye out for Jiu Jitsu in theaters and on demand and digital November 20.

