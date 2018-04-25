Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Nickelodeon

Get ready to pick so many giant noses. Nickelodeon has announced it’s rebooting the classic game show Double Dare, set to return this summer.

According to Deadline, the network has ordered 40 episodes of a new Double Dare game show, which will reprise the gameplay and challenges from the original series (hopefully with the same amount of flashy decor). It joins other ‘90s reboots like Blue’s Clues and Clarissa Explains It All, though the latter is still unconfirmed at this point. You can watch the announcement trailer below, mostly so you can “member berries” some of the show’s classic stunts.

Starring the insurmountable Marc Summers, Double Dare was Nick’s longest-running game show, pitting families against each other in a series of trivia challenges and gross-out games. I was a fan of the show, and it was a regular part of my afternoons. I may have tried to convince my family to participate. It didn’t take. It’s probably for the best, as that slime looked nasty as hell. Apparently, it was a mixture of vanilla pudding, oatmeal, and apple sauce. Gross.

No word yet on who Nick might get to host but we’ll keep you updated. Did you have a favorite challenge on the show?

[Deadline]