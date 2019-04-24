Image: CBS

We’ve known for a while that part of the grand plans for the future of Star Trek on TV have included more animation—not just an adult-focused entry from Rick & Morty’s Mike McMahan, but a kid-friendly series rumored to be coming to Nickelodeon. That last bit is no longer a rumor though, and we finally know what that Nick show will be about.



TV Line reports that Kevin and Dan Hageman—who worked on both Dreamworks’ Trollhunters and the Lego Ninjago TV series—will develop the still-untitled CG-animated series for Nickelodeon as part of a new collaboration with CBS. The Hagemans will executive produce the series, alongside Trek architect Alex Kurtzman, as well as Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.



Advertisement

The show itself will follow “a group of lawless teens” wandering the Star Trek universe seeking “adventure, meaning and salvation” after they come across their own ship, in the form of a derelict Starfleet vessel. Yup: teens on the Bridge! It’s an interesting angle to take for a Star Trek show, and even more interesting that CBS at least has plans to put new Trek media on places that aren’t just All Access. Especially as there’s going to be so damn much of it!

Speaking to StarTrek.com, Kurtzman had this to say about the project:

“Star Trek’s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future. Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing Trek to a younger generation around the world.”

Advertisement

We’ll bring you more on the plans for this latest animated Star Trek adventure as we learn them.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.