Hey, remember all those revival movies Nickelodeon was working on? They’re still coming, and when they do they’ll hit Netflix, too.



This news comes from NickALive!, a Nickelodeon fan blog, which learned this fact listening to a recent Viacom earnings call. The two movies, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, were heavily promoted in 2017 and 2018 but haven’t been heard of much since then. This news confirms that both movies, extensions of beloved old Nick shows, are still forthcoming, and that streaming rights for them both are now firmly in Netflix’s hands.



What this news doesn’t tell us, unfortunately, is when the movies are coming. They were tentatively slated for last year, but with that release date come and gone, hopefully the Rocko’s Modern Life revival will hit before its vision of post-modern life becomes outdated.

