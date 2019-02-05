Image: Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon and Netflix are already working together in some pretty strange ways—like on that live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. But their latest weird team up could mean some very good things for the latest version of everyone’s favorite pizza-lovin’ turtles.



According to a Variety report, on a Viacom earnings call this morning, CEO Bob Bakish confirmed that Nickelodeon Studios will partner with Netflix in a two-movie deal that will bring takes on both Loud House (a family comedy about a Michigan boy growing up with 10 sisters) and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the streaming service for new animated movies.

Bakish argued that the odd choice of Netflix making and streaming these movies, rather than Viacom itself, will pull people who watch them to Nick to check out the actual TV shows they’re based on. But honestly, the real good news might be that Rise is getting a piece of that Netflix budget, since the show has an incredible sense of style and some killer animation that really makes it stand out. Give it a bag of Netflix cash to really shine? We could get some great-looking Ninja Turtle action out of this.



