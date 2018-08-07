Image: Disney

Somehow, the pair with the magical pager is back, and this time they’re in Europe.

Vulture reports that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will co-star in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Spidey sequel to Sony and Marvel’s Homecoming that’s currently filming in Europe. Jon Watts is directing and Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker.

On the surface, that seems like a logical piece of casting. After all, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there are crossovers all the time. But lest we forget, the last time audiences saw Jackson and Smulders’ characters, Nick Fury and Maria Hill, they had been dusted out of existence by Thanos just after calling Captain Marvel down to Earth to help using a special space pager. They were, for all purposes, gone.

Far From Home will be released after Avengers 4, though, so it’s a safe bet this means they are both resurrected in that film, or Far From Home takes place before Infinity War. However, we’re fairly certain that’s not the case based on quotes from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige last year, which stated that Far From Home was basically the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony had no comment on the casting. However, there had been rumors of Jackson possibly appearing in Far From Home based on the below Instagram photo of a new business card with the United Kingdom geotag. Far From Home is partially set in Europe and many fans put two and two together.

At the time, we believed it might have something to do with Captain Marvel reshoots, since we know for a fact Jackson is in that—but, obviously, now we know that’s not the case.

Either way, it seems Marvel is truly making it up to Jackson and Smulders for not being as big a part of Phase 3 as they were the previous Phases: Infinity War cameo, Captain Marvel origin story, and, now, a run-in with Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.