One of Lovecraft’s most beloved short stories is being turned into a movie—and Nicolas Cage is on board to star.



The Hollywood Reporter has word that Cage has re-teamed with Mandy producer SpectreVision for a new adaptation of Lovecraft’s 1927 short story. Directed by Hardware and Island of Dr. Moreau’s Richard Stanley, Color Out of Space revolves around the family of Nahum Gardner, after a mysterious meteorite seeping the titular colorful emissions crash lands on their farmlands and starts mutating the flora and fauna around it...and driving anyone who comes near it insane. Here’s some new teaser art from SpectreVision:

Cage—who joins Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Julian Hilliard, and Q’Orianka Kilcher in the cast—currently has an undisclosed lead role, so whether or not he’s presumably going to play Gardner patriarch Nahum, or one of the characters from the short story’s framing device, remains to be seen. But we’re totally on board to see Cage delve into more Lovecraftian horrors either way!

