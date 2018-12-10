Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Warner Bros.

As artful as the first trailer for Warner Bros.’ upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters was, it was sorely lacking in the way of epic, city-destroying kaiju battles, a disappointment considering just how many classic monsters are slated to appear in the film. The second trailer, thankfully, is a remedy to that.



While there’s obviously going to be a human component to the film, Warner Bros. knows that what we’re really here for are the monsters and, goodness, just look at them go.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 31, 2019.



