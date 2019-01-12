Image: Sony Pictures

The government is run by nerds now, apparently.



Earlier this week, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines with a really sharp Watchmen quote, and now, a state legislator from New York is breaking in his new, fancy digs with some choice music from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.



That fun detail is in a piece by the New York Times about a group of first-time lawmakers adjusting to their new environment in Albany, New York—the complex and strange logistics of accepting a new job that just so happens to be a major legislative role. One of these lawmakers, Senator Zellnor Myrie from New York’s District 20, got used to his new surroundings in a way that Miles Morales would surely recognize:



The start of session on Wednesday was giving him jitters, so he planned to pump himself up by listening to “Sunflower,” from the soundtrack of the latest “Spider-Man” movie. (“Don’t laugh,” he said.)



Jamming to “Sunflower,” notably, is precisely what Miles did as he packed for school at the beginning of Into the Spider-Verse. Like hero, like politician. Here’s hoping he knows the words, though.

