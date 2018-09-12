Image: 20th Century Fox

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Bryce Dallas Howard wants more familiar faces to return for the third Jurassic World. Gotham casts another slithery underworld leader for its final season. Plus, another creepy look at Mandy, new pictures from the returns of The Flash and American Horror Story, and The Walking Dead teases the end of Rick Grimes. Spoilers now!



Advertisement





X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Set photos from Universo X-Men show Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey in a battle of wits/computer generated effects with Jessica Chastain’s currently undisclosed mystery character.

Advertisement

Jurassic World III

In conversation with CinemaBlend, Bryce Dallas Howard stated she hopes the next Jurassic World will include more characters from the original Jurassic Park trilogy.

In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together. It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I’m most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films.

Advertisement

The Predator



The latest TV spot continues to hype the Ultimate Predator. Our review just went up yesterday if you’re interested.

Mandy

USA Today has an exclusive clip of Nicolas Cage in repose.

Advertisement

The Church

A church facing foreclosure is haunted by the spirits of its former parishioners in the trailer for The Church, which will enjoy a one week only limited theatrical run starting October 5.

Swamp Thing

According to Splash Report, former Jason Voorhees actor Derek Mears is the show’s top choice to portray Swamp Thing.

Advertisement

Gotham

Deadline reports Shane West has been cast as Eduardo Dorrance, a former mercenary turned criminal underworld leader in the comics, known as King Snake. Deadline describes him as “an old Army buddy of Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie). Having lost touch with Jim after the war, Dorrance returns to Gotham years later, leading a team of elite soldiers with the goal of helping Gordon restore order to No Man’s Land. But as the scales fall from Gordon’s eyes, he realizes Dorrance’s true intentions in Gotham are much darker and more evil than he could have believed.”

Advertisement

The Flash

TV Line has images from the season five premiere, “Nora.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming Soon also has a poster of Nora and Barry running free in the Speed Force.

Daredevil

A teaser from Netflix Thailand indicates season three launches October 19.

Advertisement

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Collider has a few new cast photos ahead of tonight’s season premiere. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snowpiercer

Speaking with Comic Book, actor Steven Ogg revealed the Snowpiercer TV series will debut June 2019.

It’s a TV show, it’s for TNT, Netflix around the world, June of next year.

Salvation

Spoiler TV has two sneak peeks from the season two finale of Salvation, “Get Ready.”

The Outpost

Talon is ambushed by monsters in the trailer for September 25th’s episode, “The Vex Rezicon.”

The Walking Dead

Finally, the latest trailer for season nine teases Rick Grimes’ departure.

Banner art by Jim Cooke .