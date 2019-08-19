Image: Warner Bros.

Martin Freeman assumes he’ll be back for Black Panther 2, whenever it happens. Get a look at Studio Trigger’s new anime film Promare ahead of its western release. Kane Hodder wants to play Jason again whenever Friday the 13th’s rights situation gets resolved. Plus, what’s to come on Preacher and Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers now!



Black Panther 2

Meanwhile, Martin Freeman stated “as far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther” during a recent interview with Collider.

As far as I know, I will be. As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know.

Venom 2

Quentin Tarantino’s go-to cinematographer, Robert Richardson, is now attached to shoot Venom 2. [THR]

Wonder Woman 1984

A behind-the-scenes photo from Instagram user vznekin018 (via CBR, via Reddit) reveals actress Rosanna Walls in a new Amazon costume — leading the original poster to speculate she’s playing a member of the long-lost Amazonian tribe of Bana-Mighdall.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters meet a Bill & Ted fan in new set photos from the Make-A-Wish New Jersey Facebook page.

Friday the 13th

Speaking with Comic Book, four-time Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder stated he hopes to play the character one more time when the franchise’s legal issues ultimately resolve.

I just think that when they do do a 13th one, it certainly couldn’t hurt to bring me back as Jason, unless it’s in 20 years, maybe. But it certainly couldn’t hurt the success of the movie, I don’t think, having the only person that’s played the role more than once to come back for the final one. I think that part would be interesting. But I’d like to see, if, in fact, they say this is the final one, I’d like to see some of the characters that survived come back, like Corey Feldman’s character (Tommy Jarvis), and somehow written into the story why they’re back. It could be an interesting storyline, having people that survived Jason come back. ‘Oh, I remember that girl’ or, ‘I remember that guy from previous movies and they never got killed.’ I think it could be an interesting storyline. So many lifetime horror fans that have watched every Friday movie, I think it’d be fun for them to see faces they recognize. I really think it’d be an interesting way to bring the horror fans some kind of closure with this series to have me come back one more time and people that survived.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn shared photos from the set’s “King Sharkade,” where cast and crew members can play Defender, Halo, and Scrabble while waiting to film their scenes. Compare and contrast to the set of the first movie, if you will.

VFW

Bloody-Disgusting has a few photos of William Sadler brandishing a circular saw from the upcoming zombies vs Vietnam veterans movie, VFW. Click through to see the rest.

Promare

Cel-shaded firefighters battle pyrokinetic cultists in mechs in the gorgeous first U.S. trailer for the anime film, Promare.

Supergirl

TV Line reports Steven Universe and DuckTales’ Kate Micucci “has a small cameo as a character working in a museum” in the season five premiere of Supergirl.

Agent King

TV Line reports Netflix has ordered an adult animated comedy from Archer’s Mike Arnold, Priscilla Presley and John Eddie in which the late Elvis Presley “trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves.” Additionally, Jamie Salter (Elvis Presley: The Searcher), Cory Slater (NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute) and Marc Rosen (Sense8) will serve as co-executive producers, while John Varatos has been tapped to design Elvis’ entire animated wardrobe.

Loki

In conversation with MTV News, Tom Hiddleston revealed Loki will “come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known” in his new TV series for Disney+.

The Flash

Incoming showrunner Eric Wallace revealed to Newsarama that the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will significantly impact the events of The Flash’s sixth season.

Even after Crisis, the fallout from it continues to build and screw with Team Flash. In the first pre-Crisis episodes, as the big bad is getting introduced, like we always do – we will see a relationship of what’s coming in Crisis with what’s happening to Barry with what’s happening to the new big bad. They are all interrelated.

Arrow

Elsewhere, Stephen Amell mysteriously censored his own costume in a recent photo from the set of season eight.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Gary introduces the latest promo for Nickelodeon’s new season of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The Boys

In a recent interview with Collider, Seth Rogen revealed he’s already seen a cut of the first episode of The Boys’ second season.

They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.

Pandora

Spoiler TV has synopses for episodes seven and eight of Pandora’s second season.

Time Out of Mind — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, SV) (HDTV) IDENTITY CRISIS – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) discovers a deadly secret from her past that she is desperate to understand with the help of Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Pilar (Banita Sendhu) while the CIS grows increasingly suspicious of Xander’s (Oliver Dench) divided loyalties.

Mike Hurst directed the episode with teleplay by Mike Hurst and story by Mark A. Altman (#107.) Original airdate 8/27/2019.

“Under the Red Sky” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, SV) (HDTV) SPRING BREAK IN THE STARS – When Xander (Oliver Dench) enlists Jax (Priscilla Quintana) on a dangerous mission in which she must rekindle a relationship with an old flame, Xander, must confront his own feelings for Jax and question if all orders are meant to be obeyed.

Tirsa Hackshaw directed the episode with teleplay by Marco Schnabel (#108.) Original airdate 9/3/2019.

The Outpost

Spoiler TV also has synopses for episodes eight and nine of The Outpost season two.

A Crown For The Queen — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) SHOULD HAVE STUCK TO THE PLAN – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) pursue a cold-blooded killer in a bold rescue attempt. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) tasks Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) with finding a cure for the plaguelings, as well as a delusional patient. Gwynn and Garret (Jake Stormoen) are reunited.

The episode was written by Katy DiSauvino and directed by Milan Todorovic (#208). Original airdate 8/29/2019.



There Will Be a Reckoning — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV) LAST HOPE FOR VICTORY – As the Outpost is besieged, its most wanted prisoner plans an escape. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood. Milus (guest star Jarren Dalmeda) leaves the Outpost bitterly disappointed. Imogen Waterhouse, Jake Stormoen and Anand Desai-Barochai also star.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Dusan Lazarevic (#209). Original airdate 9/5/2019.



Killjoys

The team infiltrates a Lethean military base in the synopsis for “Cherchez La Bitch,” the August 30 episode of Killjoys.

The team embarks on an undercover mission and attempt to infiltrate a Leithian military base in the hope of tracking the Lady’s real body.

[Spoiler TV]



Preacher

Tulip robs a bank with Humperdoo/Jesus Christ in the trailer for “Bleak City,” next week’s episode of Preacher.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, Victor and Alicia are suspicious of a new survivor in a clip from next week’s episode, “You’re Still Here.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.