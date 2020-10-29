Cahir’s getting a nice upgrade for all his evilness. Image : Netflix

Our first look at Adam Mason and Michael Bay’s coronavirus movie Songbird is here. Vivica A. Fox is leading another remake of Night of the Living Dead. Plus, sneak peeks as Spider-Man 3 starts filming and the CW wants to make a Nancy Drew spinoff with a black, queer protagonist. Spoilers get!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Night of the Living Dead

Vivica A. Fox is attached to star in a (fifth) remake of Night of the Living Dead from director Christopher Ray and Cintel Films. Much like the original film, the update will see “a small group of human survivors struggle to stay alive and fight off the wandering zombies who are intent on eating them and turning them into the Walking Dead.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Songbird

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at the Michael Bay-produced covid-19 action/romance, Songbird, set in 2024 where the viral disease has mutated into the even deadlier covid-23 . [Editor’s Note: Fucking hell. - Jill P.]

Photo : STX Films

Photo : STX Films

Photo : STX Films

Photo : STX Films

Tomb Raider 2

MGM appears to have removed Tomb Raider 2 from its release schedule, entirely. No new date has been set. [The Wrap]



Spider-Man 3

Zendaya has arrived in Atlanta, Georgia to film Spider-Man 3.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu once again confirmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has wrapped filming in a new Instagram post.

Our crew came to get it DONE! This shoot was a marathon like no other, broken up by a massive four-month hiatus during which the world completely and irrevocably changed. We finally returned to principle photography in July with a promise that we were going to do it right, emphasizing the health and safety of our hundreds of crew members. Through the thirteen-odd weeks back we made on-set safety an absolute priority, starting from masks and frequent sanitization to rapid testing and pod systems. Everyone sacrificed, and in the end? Over 40,000 CoVID tests without a SINGLE positive. From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I’m so proud of this crew of people and I can’t wait to show you what we made with @destindaniel. Also - I know, I have to get rid of that chandelier... #ItCameWithThePlace

Creepshow



Deadline reports Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton, C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon and Eric Edelstein will appear in episodes of Creepshow’s second season.

Charmed

Jason Diaz will recur on the third season of Charmed as Antonio, “an overly confident but charming classmate of Maggie’s who quickly becomes her nemesis.” [Deadline]

Roswell, New Mexico

Meanwhile, David Desantos has joined the cast of Roswell, New Mexico as Edgar, “an enigmatic leader who intersects with Roswell’s heroes on a clandestine mission to better understand the unknown. Though he comes from an army background, Edgar has a wistful outlook on the universe. He believes that sometimes the best approach to an established problem is a fresh and creative perspective. Edgar will seek out those who align with his cause — but as a keeper of secrets he’ll expect loyalty and discretion, no matter the cost.”

[Deadline]

Nancy Drew/Tom Swift

The second season of Nancy Drew will introduce a “black and gay” incarnation of the YA pulp adventurer, Tom Swift, in a backdoor pilot episode for his own spinoff series. According to TV Line, the CW’s planned Tom Swift will focus on the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor” as he’s “thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

Safehaven

Deadline reports Belle Shouse, Stephen Moyer, and Antonio Cipriano will star in Safehaven, an upcoming horror series from James Seale (30 Below) and Brad Turner (Homeland). The story follows “Jenna Frost (Shouse), a fierce, complicated high school comic book artist who must fight to uncover hidden truths after horrifying visions from her drawings come to life threatening everyone around her. Moyer plays John Rayburn, the mysterious new school counselor determined to save her, even if it endangers both of their lives and unearths his own personal demons. Complicating matters is Will (Cipriano), a passionate young man committed to protecting Jenna, who finds herself torn between rejecting his help and her growing feelings for him.”

Havenfall

Meanwhile, Amazon is developing the similarly-titled Havenfall, from writer Evan Daugherty (Divergent), Lauren Oliver’s Glasstown Entertainment, and Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. Based on the novel by Sara Holland, the series “chronicles the story of Maddie, who returns to a place from her youth for the summer: a mysterious hotel called Havenfall Inn, nestled in the Rockies overlooking a sleepy Colorado town. A place which, unbeknownst to the world, contains portals leading to different fantastical realms. Havenfall has also long-served as a neutral territory that links these realms, but that peaceful status is disrupted by a shocking murder that will force Maddie to confront dark truths about her family.” [Deadline]

I’m a Killer Maid

Legendary Entertainment is also developing a series based on the popular Chinese webcomic, I’m a Killer Maid. Described as “Mary Poppins turned John Wick with shades of Freaky Friday and Killing Eve,” the story follows a retired assassin trying to “live a normal life as a housemaid for a shy, nerdy comic book writer who rarely leaves his house, only to accidentally swap bodies with her boss.” [Variety]

His Dark Materials



Lyra ignores advice in the synopsis for “Theft, ” the November 30 episode of His Dark Materials.

Lyra (Dafne Keen) ignores the alethiometer’s advice leading to dangerous consequences. Written by Jack Thorne and Sarah Quintrell; directed by Leanne Welham



[Spoiler TV]

Moonbase 8

Rook considers leaving the team in the synopsis for “Rats, ” the second season of Moonbase 8.

Rook’s video correspondence with his family leads to a serious case of homesickness that has him contemplating leaving the team. Meanwhile, Cap becomes obsessed with catching a prowler and Skip comes up with some creative solutions to help the team suit up more efficiently.

[Spoiler TV]

The Witcher

The Nilfgaardians get shiny new armor in set photos from The Witcher’s second season.

Swamp Thing

Finally, Abby is haunted by the ghost of a childhood friend in the trailer for “Drive All Night, ” next week’s CW airing of Swamp Thing.

