New Venom 2 Set Footage Gives Us Our First Tiny Look at Carnage in Action

Batm an strikes in new footage from Harley Quinn’s season finale. New Black Widow art gives us our best look yet at Taskmaster. Ronald D. Moore teases the new Battlestar Galactica project’s connections to his reboot. Plus, a new look at Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. To me, my spoilers!



Escape From New York



In conversation with JoBlo, Leigh Whannell stated he believes casting Kurt Russell’s son, Wyatt, as Snake Plissken in his upcoming Escape From New York reboot “seems like the obvious thing to win the fans over.”

Halloween Kills

During a recent interview with Too Fab, Jason Blum elliptically described Halloween Kills as a “very big movie” with a large “canvas. ”

Venom 2

Both set footage and a recently-deleted Instagram post from Tom Hardy have our first look at Woody Harrelson as Cletus Cassidy in Venom 2.

Black Widow

A new trading card from Topps has our best look at Taskmaster yet.

The Seventh Day

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Guy Pearce in the upcoming Exorcist-meets-Training Day picture from Fangoria Films. More photos at the link.

The Invisible Man

Two new clips from The Invisible Man set up Elisabeth Moss’ invisible stalker ex.

The Superdeep

A trip to the Kola Superdeep Borehole brings forth monsters in the trailer for The Superdeep, an effects-heavy creature feature from Russia.

A new report from The Illuminerdi claims Disney+ is looking to cast “an actress with comedic chops in the 26 to 34-year old age range” to play series’ lead Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk, “a lawyer who will gain her abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.”

Ripper/Buffy the Vampire Slayer

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Anthony Stewart-Head admitted he’s still interested in reprising his role as Rupert Giles for a future Buffy project, whenever that may actually happen.

Yes. I wouldn’t know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit. Maybe I’m the head of the Watcher’s council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

In conversation with Daily Dread, Gremlins director Joe Dante revealed he’s consulting on the upcoming HBO Max animated series and is “very pleased with the way it’s going.”

It’s going to be good. I’m very pleased with the way it’s going. It’s a prequel. It goes back to the character Mr. Wing when he was a boy, and when he first discovered the Mogwai. It’s set in China in the ’20s, and it’s animated and it’s very big in the sense that if you tried to shoot it as a theatrical film, it would be outrageously expensive. But in animation, you kind of get away with almost anything you can think of. And it’s probably not going to be done until 2021 or maybe the end of 2020. It’s for HBO Max, a new streaming variant of HBO. I think this is a really clever way to get back into [the franchise]. I think that they found it pretty difficult to make a sequel to Gremlins 2, because of just the way I made it. And they just could never really quite figure out how to do it. So I think this is a great way to sort of get the franchise back on people’s minds.

Battlestar Galactica

Ronald D. Moore has re-iterated that Sam Esmail’s upcoming Battlestar Galactica project will be set in the same universe as the 2004 series.

Sam called me and was very gracious, he didn’t pitch me the story so I don’t know. But he said his plans and he wasn’t going to re-start the show and recast it but he wanted to do something in the same universe. Sam’s amazing and I love Mr. Robot. I was like, you know, ‘You’re an amazing guy and amazing writer, go with god!’

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV has a new poster for Roswell, New Mexico’s second season.

Harley Quinn

Batman storms Joker’s citadel in the trailer for the season finale of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Finally, the latest teaser for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels foretells of an apocalyptic prophecy.