New Updates From Stranger Things, The Mandalorian, and More

The next Ghostbusters movie adds another mystery role to its cast. Disney previews the one scene you really wanna see from the Lady and the Tramp remake. The CW is trying a new take on Zorro. Plus, what’s to come on American Horror Story 1984's finale, and Werner Herzog continues to Werner Herzog for The Mandalorian. Spoilers now!



Hypnotic



According to Variety, Ben Affleck is now attached to star in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming action-thriller about “a secret government program investigating a string of impossible high-end heists.”

Ghostbusters 2020

Oliver Cooper has reportedly joined the cast of Ghostbusters 2020 in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

The Seventh Day

Deadline has word Guy Pearce has joined the cast of Fangoria’s latest horror film, The Seventh Day, which the outlet describes as “Training Day meets The Exorcist.” The story concerns “A renowned exorcist [who] teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.”

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Ghost news continues! Bloody-Disgusting also reports Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Bill Moseley, Young Dais, and Tak Sakaguchi have joined the cast of Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Soul

Entertainment Weekly has the latest image from Pixar’s new animated film, Soul, featuring an original soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. It is of a man (Jamie Foxx) crossing the street on a cell phone, and not of the, say, psychedelic journey into the afterlife he goes on in the movie. You can watch the teaser here.

Lady & The Tramp

Disney has also released a clip of the spaghetti scene from the live-action Lady & The Tramp.

The Color Out of Space

Nicholas Cage battles the color palette from Ghostbusters II in the first trailer for Richard Stanley’s adaptation of The Color Out of Space.

Automation

In the trailer for Automation, a robot that looks and sounds like Isaac from The Orville becomes an unstoppable killing machine upon learning it’s been replaced by a newer model.





Zorro

In addition to a female-lead Kung Fu reboot at the CW, CBS TV Studios is developing “a modern-day retelling of the Zorro mythology that follows Z, a female descendant of warrior bloodline, who will go to great lengths to protect the defenseless in her community” from Magnum P.I.’s Alfredo Barrios, Jr. [Deadline]

Emma

AnnaSophia Robb will play the lead in a new Quibi horror series from American Psycho director Mary Harron said to follow “the dark journey of a young woman down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances. She must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy, and the potential conspiracy surrounding it.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Speaking with Games Radar, Mike Flanagan revealed the new season of The Haunting of Hill House will not only adapt The Turn of the Screw, but several other ghost stories in the Henry James catalog.

I think of Turning of the Screw (sic) as the backbone of this season – the through line that carries us from beginning to end. But we get to go off into The Jolly Corner and The Romance of Certain Old Clothes, and so many other of these wonderful ghost stories that people haven’t seen adapted before. It’s all wrapped up in what seems to be familiar, but that familiarity goes away really early in the first episode. It says, “We’re off on a whole other road.”

We also have a bit on the Haunting on our own interview with Flanagan here.

The Boys

TV Guide reports Toronto Councillor John Filion has asked The Boys to find a new location for a violent scene initially set to film in Mel Lastman Square considering last year’s very real attack on the city that left ten dead . The scene in question is said to depict “one of the rogue superheroes” attacking a crowd of 450 people while spraying “a considerable amount of fake blood.”

Meanwhile , Karl Urban has wrapped filming on the second season of the show.

Servant

Spoiler TV reports M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant has already been renewed for a second season at Apple TV. Have you watched that creepy trailer yet?

Stranger Things

The season four premiere is officially titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club. ”

Mr. Robot

Meanwhile, Mr. Robot has another unhelpful synopsis for its November 17 episode, “Proxy Identification Required. ”

I feud any data.

Legacies

TV Line has our first look at Freya’s upcoming appearance on Legacies.

The Mandalorian

Werner Herzog narrates a new TV Spot for The Mandalorian.

Riverdale

Jughead investigates the author of a series of children’s novels in the trailer for “Hereditary, ” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew attends a masquerade in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Mystery of Blackwood Lodge. ”

American Horror Story: 1984

American Horror Story: 1984 draws to a close with the trailer for next week’s season finale, “Final Girl. ”

Supernatural

Finally, Sam and Dean discuss Rowena in a clip from tonight’s episode.

