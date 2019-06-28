Photo: Marvel Studios

Black Widow set pictures continue to give us a look at the film’s mysterious new villain. The game is afoot for Henry Cavill and Enola Holmes. Margot Robbie plans to produce a sci-fi hacker horror flick about implants. The Hello Kitty film has found its writer from a surprising source. Plus, what’s to come on iZombie, and a new look at War of the Worlds. To me, my Spoilers!



Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming film starring Millie Bobbie Brown as the detective’s younger sister, Enola. [THR]

Zombie Tidal Wave

Sharknado and Swamp Thing star Ian Ziering will star in Syfy’s Zombie Tidal Wave, said to follow a sailor who “contends with the ocean-borne outbreak which threatens his seaside island community.” According to The Wrap, the new film will air as part of Syfy’s “Off the Deep End” weekend on August 17 and 18.

Castle Freak

Bloody-Disgusting reports Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz, Chris Galust, Kika Magalhães, Emily Sweet, Elisha Pratt, and Omar Brunson will star in Full Moon’s upcoming remake of Stuart Gordon’s H.P.Lovecraft-inspired Castle Freak.

Across the Void

A film adaptation of S.K. Vaughn’s Across the Void is now in development at Skybound Entertainment and Universal. The story follows Commander Maryam “May” Knox fighting for survival “after she wakes up alone in a ruined spacecraft in Jupiter orbit and attempts to survive and return to Earth.” [Deadline]

Augmented

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie will produce Augmented, a long-gestating project based on a spec script by Mark Townend (now being rewritten by Michael Lloyd Green) about a criminal defense attorney who has her implant hijacked by “an anonymous hacker and struggles to prevent him from using her to commit a series of proxy murders.” Grant Supore (I Am Mother) is attached to direct. [Variety]

The Message

THR has word a film based on Ken Liu’s short story, The Message, centering on “an archeologist whose job is to investigate and preserve the legacy of extinct civilizations on distant planets and who is reunited with the teenage daughter he never knew he had” is in development with Shawn Levy attached to produce.

Hello Kitty

Lindsey Beer (Transformers: The Last Knight, Masters of the Universe, Godzilla Vs. Kong) is now attached to write a Hello Kitty film for New Line. [Deadline]

Bond 25

MI6 reports the upcoming James Bond film was titled A Reason To Die “right up until the night of April 24th” but was ultimately considered “not Bond enough” by the film’s producer’s and studio partners.

Black Widow

Another new set photo of Black Widow’s alleged maybe-Taskmaster sees the mercenary/sleeper agent riding an armored Hungarian police vehicle.

Castle Rock

TV Line reports Robin Weigert (Deadwood’s Calamity Jane) has signed on to play Annie Wilkes’ mother, Crysilda Wilkes, in the second season of Castle Rock. Additionally, Sarah Gadon will play Annie’s nemesis Rita Green, while Alison Wright has been cast a “kind-hearted local” named Valerie. Greg Grunberg is also set to play a local sheriff named Boucher.

Tell Me A Story

Deadline reports Odette Anabelle and Natalie Alyn Lind have signed on to play fractured fairy tale interpretations of Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, respectively. Annabelle will play Maddie, a “peace keeping overachiever who tries to maintain calm and control while her loved ones spiral” while Lind will play Ashley, “a rising country music singer who survives a brutal attack only to find that her nightmare isn’t over. Once hungry for the spotlight, Ashley now hides herself in the shadows of her home avoiding anyone who gets too close.”

Into the Dark

Good news? Bloody-Disgusting published an announcement Into the Dark had been renewed for a second season at Hulu but has since deleted the page.

Masters of Doom

USA has ordered a pilot for a new anthology series adapting the non-fiction book by David Kushner, chronicling the rise John Carmack and John Romero, creators of the iconic video game, Doom. [Spoiler TV]

iZombie

Liv eats the brain of a drag queen in the synopsis for “Killer Queen,” the July 18 episode of iZombie.

Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the death of an old school drag queen which leads Liv to eat and shift into the queen’s brain. Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) reaches out to Major (Robert Buckley) with an interesting request. David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jude Weng directed the episode written by John Enbom & Kit Boss (#511). Original airdate 7/18/2019.

In the meantime, Liv and Ravi go noir in the excellent new trailer for next week’s episode, “Night and the Zombie City”.

The Outpost

Talon returns in the first trailer for The Outpost’s second season.

The 100

Russell seeks justice in the synopsis for “Matryoshka”, the July 16 episode of The 100.

Russell (guest star J.R. Bourne) seeks justice. Meanwhile, Gabriel (guest star Ian Pala) must make a difficult choice. Lastly, the Blake siblings reunite. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Drew Lindo (#610). Original airdate 7/16/2019.

War of the Worlds

Variety has our first looks at Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern in War of the Worlds.

She-Ra and the Princess of Power

Coming Soon also has a new poster for She-Ra’s third season.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Things only get ickier in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Carnival Row

Finally, a new teaser for Carnival Row explains the show’s humanoid hierarchy of supernatural beings.

