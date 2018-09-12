Photo: DC Universe

We’re still a few weeks away from the premiere of DC Universe’s live-action Titans series, and while details about how the titular team will come together are still sparse, the newest series of images from the streaming show shed a little light on just what all’s going to go down.

Unlike other Teen Titans-centric shows and movies that have aired in recent years, Titans is getting back to the team’s roots—specifically, the arc they follow in Marv Wolfman’s The New Teen Titans, in which Raven brings the group together to battle her father, the demon Trigon.

Raven (Teagan Croft) is featured prominently in new photos from the series that also show how both Robin (Brenton Thwaites) and Starfire (Anna Diop) will ultimately cross paths with one another. More than that, though, the photos also give us a much better look at how Titans has taken a lot of inspiration from DC Comics for the live-action appearances of its more fantastical characters.

Photo: DC Universe

Photo: DC Universe

Photo: DC Universe

Photo: DC Universe

Photo: DC Universe

Visually speaking, Titans appears to be leaning into the comic book-y aspects of the source material while also keeping its characters firmly grounded in a world that’s comparatively more realistic. It’s a bold choice for the characters, to say the least—and it’ll be interesting to see just what the team looks like together when Titans premieres on DC Universe on Oct. 12.