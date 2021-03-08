Team Thor is expanding with the help of some old friends in Love and Thunder. Image : Marvel Studios

Monstrous

Bloody-Disgusting reports Christina Ricci will star alongside Clue’s Colleen Camp in Monstrous, the latest film from I Know Who Killed Me director, Chris Sivertson. The story is said to follow “a traumatized woman (Ricci) fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.”

Dark West

According to The Wrap, Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood) will direct Dark West, a vampire movie written by Richard Kadrey (of Sandman Slim fame) said to follow “two car thieves who accidentally T-bone a pair of vampires in the middle of the night.”

Thor: Love and Thunder

The Daily Mail has new photos of Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder—as well as video of Natalie Portman’s stunt double being lifted into the air while convulsing, as if receiving a Quickening.

The Eternals

Elsewhere, new promotional artwork (from what is likely merchandise) of one of the Eternal’s ancient foes, the Deviants, has surfaced.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Would you believe there’s another new Godzilla vs. Kong poster?

Riverdale

The Archie gang tries to boost school spirit at Riverdale High in the synopsis for “Destroyer” airing March 24.

SCHOOL SPIRIT — After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past. Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan (#509). Original airdate 3/24/2021.

Legacies

MG finds himself “on the outs with the Super Squad” in the synopsis for “Long Time, No See”—the eighth episode of Legacies’ third season.

BLIND SPOTS - MG (Quincy Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences. Kaleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones enter the Tomb of Chaos in the synopsis for “Witch Way Out” airing March 21.

REMEMBER THE TIME – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) take on the Tomb of Chaos while navigating ever greater challenges in their professional lives. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Carolyn Townsend (#307). Original airdate 3/21/2021.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew strikes a deal with Gil Bobbsey in the synopsis for “The Blood Shroud” airing March 24.

HELP WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) runs into a distraught Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#209). Original airdate 3/24/2021.

Batwoman

The official synopsis for “Survived Much Worse”—Batwoman’s March 21 episode—does not reveal much in the way of story-related information.

A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN - Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#208). Original airdate 3/21/2021.

The Flash



Abra Kadabra returns in the synopsis for “Central City Strong” airing March 23.

ABRA KADABRA RETURNS - The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh (#704). Original airdate 3/23/2021.

Superman and Lois

Clark grieves for the late Martha Kent in the synopsis for episode five, “The Best of Smallville.”

HOME - As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways.

Supergirl

New set photos have our first look at Melissa Benoist and David Harewood as they appear in the sixth (and final) season of Supergirl.

Black Lightning

Gambi leaves for a “special mission” in photos from “The Book of Ruin: Chapter One.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

American Gods

Laura stands up to Mr. Wednesday in the trailer for “Lake Effect,” next week’s episode of American Gods.

The Walking Dead

Aaron loses faith in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp celebrates Halloween in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Hell Raisin’ Good Time.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Finally, a new Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV spot highlights the return of Sharon Carter—while a second hones in on Sam and Bucky’s flirty working relationship.

Advertisement

