New Spider-Man 3 Set Pictures Tease a Mysterio Conspiracy

Something suitably mysterious is afoot. Image : Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Morning Spoilers

There’s even more rumors about casting for Thor: Love & Thunder. The Last of Us TV show has a new director. Get a new look at Syfy’s Resident Alien adaptation. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Batwoman. Spoilers, away!



Thor: Love & Thunder

The Daily Mail alleges Matt Damon has joined the cast of Thor: Love & Thunder in a currently undisclosed role.

Spider-Man 3

The first footage and photos from filming have arrived, including Tom Holland filming a winter-set scene with Zendaya, and a wall of Mysterio-related propaganda posters.

Mortal Kombat

Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis for the new Mortal Kombat.

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

The Last of Us

THR reports Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole) will replace Johan Renck (Chernobyl) as the director of HBO’s The Last of Us pilot. The outlet also has an official synopsis:

The series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Cobra Kai

In conversation with /Film, showrunner Jon Hurwitz denied rumors Thomas Ian Griffith has declined to reprise his role as The Karate Kid: Part III’s over-the-top villain, Terry Silver.

That’s not accurate. I think you may be getting that confused with we had approached Chad McQueen to return as Dutch in season 2. He was unable to do it. You don’t have to worry. There’s not a definite no.

Providence



Deadline reports Peacock has ordered Providence, a new supernatural drama series from the creative team behind You. The story follows “12-year-old Jon Bronson, who, ten years ago, vanished, along with five of his classmates. Reappearing as a grown man with no recollection of his adolescence, he attempts to re-enter life and to connect with his childhood crush, Chloe Sayers, who never lost hope that Jon was out there and would one day return. But unbeknownst to him, his time away has granted him — and the others that vanished — horrific supernatural abilities. Now Jon’s own body won’t allow him to get physically close to the love of his life. Jon must figure out what was done to him and the others — and why.”

The Boys

Eric Kripke has promised to adapt the Herogasm miniseries —in which our heroes infiltrate a Vought-sponsored superhero bacchanalia — in the third season of The Boys.

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow is now filming the wonderfully named “Back to the Finale Part II ”.

Batwoman

The new Batwoman takes on Victor Szasz in the synopsis for the third episode of season two, “Bat Girl Magic!”

As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero – living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations – especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

The Archie kids consider their futures in the synopsis for “Graduation Day”, airing February 3.

STAY INNOCENT — With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s (guest star Trinity Likins) future. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#503). Original airdate 2/3/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy has a plan to undo the Algacea’s curse in the synopsis for “The Secret of Solitary Scribe” airing the same day.

TICK TOCK – With time running out, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#203). Original airdate 2/3/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Resident Alien



Finally, KSiteTV has new photos from the Resident Alien pilot. Click through to see the rest.

Photo : Syfy

Photo : Syfy

Photo : Syfy

Photo : Syfy

Photo : Syfy

