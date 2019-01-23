Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Ryan Reynolds wants a third Deadpool to go in a completely different direction from the prior films. Black Lightning casts another new metahuman. More Magicians is on the way. Plus, Game of Thrones runtime rumors, and what’s to come on The Gifted and The Flash. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement





Shazam!



Newly released images of the film’s tie-in Funko Pop figurines (head on over to CBR to see) seem to confirm both Billy’s fellow foster kids Darla and Eugene will also receive superpowers by the end of the film, akin to the origin story Shazam had in DC Comics’ New 52 books.

Advertisement

Deadpool 3

Speaking at the Chinese premiere of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds revealed Deadpool 3 will “go in a completely different direction,” adding, “often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late.” [Variety]

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

In a recent interview with Collider, director Chad Stahleski revealed Halle Berry trained her character’s attack dogs herself.

We didn’t want a trainer hiding behind a set piece or a prop or something like that. We wanted Halle—or, Sophia, our character—to be our on-screen dog trainer. So it wasn’t acting like these were her dogs, these actually were her dogs. When we cast Halle we had the big talk. Halle actually came, after all her fight rehearsals and gun rehearsals, she would go sit, and work, and play with the dogs for months on end so the dogs on-screen actually obey Halle. They’re not looking at a trainer. That was really fun.” The puppy in the first movie, was symbolic of his wife and his loss, the dogs in Parabellum are symbolic of someone that Halle has lost. That’s our tie in. Rather than being passive like a puppy, these dogs are a little more active in the storyline.

Advertisement

Dumbo

Empire has a new image from Tim Burton’s Dumbo, as the titular elephant takes flight.

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Go behind-the-scenes with The LEGO Movie voice cast in a new featurette.

Game of Thrones

French entertainment magazine Première (via Watchers on the Wall) alleges that the runtimes for the final season will feature two episodes (the premiere and episode two) that run 60 minutes long, while the remaining four episodes are around 80.

Advertisement

Black Lightning

Deadline reports Hosea Chanchez has been cast as the metahuman Marcus Bishop, “a secret ASA operative in league with Dr. Helga Jace, played by Jennifer Riker.” Here’s the rest of the character details:

Codenamed Shakedown, he possesses the ability to generate vibrations and frequencies at will. Irreverent, bitter and impulsively violent, this ex-Air Force officer killed his superior officer when he was passed over for promotion because of a poor performance review. At Ft. Leavenworth, he signed with Dr. Jace and embraced his role with the ASA, taking pleasure in producing a high body count on his covert missions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Freeland is under siege in the promo for next week’s episode, “The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son.”





The Magicians

Good news! The Magicians has been renewed for a fifth season at Syfy.

Creepshow

Production Weekly reports the upcoming Creepshow TV series will adapt Joe R. Lansdale’s short story, “The Companion,” concerning a 13-year old boy named Harold befriending a killer scarecrow.

Advertisement

The Gifted

Lorna’s betrayal is revealed (and Blink’s in danger) in the promo for the aptly-titled episode, “calaMity,” airing in two weeks.

Deadly Class

Spoiler TV has images from episode three, “Snake Pit.” More at the link.

Marcus navigates a prank war between the Rats and Legacies, as everyone prepares for the big dance.

Advertisement

The Flash

Barry and Iris venture into their own daughter’s mind in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Memorabilia.”

Project Blue Book

Hynek and Quinn investigate Nazi scientists in Huntsville, Alabama in the promo for next week’s episode, “Operation Paperclip.”

Supernatural

Finally, Sam reads up on angelology in a new clip from this week’s episode, “Damaged Goods.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.