Hear a snippet of the new Lion King’s take on “Hakuna Matata”. The first mysterious teases for Scream: Resurrection are here. Shaun the Sheep has a close encounter of the third kind in his new movie. Take a bite out of the BBC’s new Dracula. Plus what’s to come on Legion, and behind-the-scenes on Stranger Things. And this shall be our spoildependence day!



Bill & Ted Face the Music



Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves emerge from their time-traveling phone booth in the first set pictures from Bill & Ted Face the Music. Pray, a moment’s silence for the loss of Keanu’s beard in this trying time.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has ben rated PG-13 by the MPAA for “terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references”, according to Bloody-Disgusting.

Crawl



A couple people get eaten (but the dog is safe!) in two new clips from this month’s killer alligator movie, Crawl.

The Lion King

Hear Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover perform “Hakuna Matata” in the latest Lion King featurette.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon

Shaun the Sheep scratches the International Space Station in the latest trailer for Farmageddon, featuring a new song by Kylie Minogue & The Vaccines.

Dracula

Here’s your first two looks—one bloodied, one not-bloodied—at Claes Bang’s Dracula, in the new BBC adaptation courtesy of Doctor Who and Sherlock alums Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. [Radio Times]

Scream: Resurrection

Ghostface takes on The Breakfast Club in the latest trailer for Scream: Resurrection.

Meanwhile, Roger Jackson (Mojo Jojo, himself!) returns to voice the iconic killer in a new clip.

If that wasn’t enough, Bloody-Disgusting also has photos from the new season’s July 8 premiere. More at the link.

iZombie

Liv makes a “devastating discovery” in the synopsis for iZombie’s penultimate episode, “Bye, Zombies”.

IZOMBIE’S PENULTIMATE EPISODE WRITTEN BY DIANE RUGGIERO-WRIGHT — Liv (Rose McIver) makes a devastating discovery. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#512). Original airdate 7/25/2019.

[KSiteTV]

The 100

Bellamy and Octavia launch a rescue mission in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for “Ashes to Ashes”, airing July 23.

Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) must work together to save their friends. Echo (Tasya Teles) is forced to face her past. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Bob Morley and written by Charmaine DeGrate (#611). Original airdate 7/23/2019.

The Outpost

Janzo gets a makeover in the synopsis for “Not In This Kingdom”, the July 25 episode of The Outpost.

Rebb (guest star Lilli Hollunder) goes behind Talon’s (Jessica Green) back to offer Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) a powerful army. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) courts Gwynn but his roguish behavior gets in the way. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is tasked with reshaping Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) so Talon will see him in a new light. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#203). Original airdate 7/25/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Stranger Things

Deadline has a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos the third season of Stranger Things hitting Netflix today. Head over there to see the rest.

NOS4A2

Vic McQueen meets a disbelieving doctor in a clip from “The Dark Tunnels”, this week’s episode of NOS4A2.

Legion

Finally, Professor X debuts in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legion.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.