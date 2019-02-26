Photo: The CW

Kevin Feige discusses Marvel's approach to the Eternals movie. Victor B. Miller has an update on the legal quagmires of the Friday the 13th franchise. Could another Star Wars TV series be entering production? Plus, two new clips from Captain Marvel, and work on the next Jay and Silent Bob reboot begins.



Escape Room 2

According to Deadline, Escape Room director Adam Robitel will helm a sequel to Sony’s sleeper hit alongside its original screenwriter, Bragi F. Schut.

The Eternals

Speaking with Collider, Kevin Feige described the upcoming Eternals movie as an “ensemble” that may “span tens of thousands of years.”

Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.

Dark Phoenix

Germany’s motion picture rating system has given a 12+ rating for a new Dark Phoenix trailer — indicating one will be released shortly.

Friday the 13th

Original screenwriter Victor B. Miller spoke to YouTube’s IAnthonyD about the franchise’s current legal standing, stating, “the sky’s the limit, as long as we can get out of the courtroom.”

Everybody’s trying to settle all the little things and dot the I’s get the semicolons where they belong and all that kind of stuff. Who gets what. Who has to give what to whom. So, to me, it’s a nightmare. If you’ve got two sides across the table… this is poker. And you don’t get to say, ‘Well I’ll take half the money and you take half the money.’ That’s not how it works. I can’t be more specific than that. It has to be done by people who do this for a living. I don’t know how that plays. Eventually, I will have to approve something. I’m just sitting here saying, ‘Hey look. I got the copyright for the first one. Let’s talk.’ And these people have been dining out for thirty years. They don’t want to part with a cent. I would love to be more involved [in future Friday the 13th films]. So who knows. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. I can’t think of anybody better. I am not dragging my feet. All is forgiven. I want what you want.

Starfish

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for the cosmic horror film, Starfish (our early review here), concerning a mixtape with the power to save the world from monsters.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Production has officially begun on Kevin Smith’s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Captain Marvel

Nick Fury interrogates Carol (or vice versa) while Maria and Carol prepare to go higher, further, and faster in two new clips.

Patients of a Saint

Meanwhile, unethical medical experiments at a women’s prison accidentally create an island of zombies in the trailer for Patients of a Saint.

The Flash

New pictures from filming have revealed that Godspeed—a villain introduced in 2016's “Rebirth” continuity who is actually a fellow Central City Police colleague of Barry’s using newfound speedster powers as a brutal, criminal-killing vigilante—will be making an appearance in the series later this season.

Third Star Wars TV Series

Fantha Tracks has word a third Star Wars television series is now in development under the (rather obvious) production name, “SERIES III PRODUCTIONS (UK) LIMITED.” Though no details are available at this time, its speculated more will emerge at Star Wars Celebration this April.

The Walking Dead

David Morrissey stated he’d “love” to return to The Walking Dead “in any capacity” in a recent interview with RCN TV.

I love the world. I love the genre. I love the character. So if the powers that be deemed it right to do it, I would love to. Sometimes you walk away from a job, you think, ‘I’m finished with that character.’ Whereas the Governor, I don’t feel that. I think there’s a lot more to mine, really. I’d love to go back in any capacity.





Shadowhunters



Finally, Simon tracks down the oldest living vampire in New York City to rid himself of the Mark of Cain in the trailer for the March 4 episode of Shadowhunters, “Original Sin.”

