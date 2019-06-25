Photo: Marvel Studios

George Clooney will direct an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s post-apocalyptic thriller Good Morning, Midnight. James Wan hypes up his horror-tinged Aquaman spinoff, The Trench. Plus, David meets Professor X in new footage from Legion, Deadly Class is officially dead, and Danny Boyle has an idea for a new 28 Days Later. Spoilers, assemble!



Black Widow

A set photo of a dummy crate labeled “Yelena” suggests Midsommar’s Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova, a fellow Red Room spy with ties to SHIELD and HYDRA who briefly took on the mantle of Black Widow herself.

Good Morning, Midnight

George Clooney has signed on to direct and star in Good Morning, Midnight, an adaptation of the Lily Brooks-Dalton novel centering on an Arctic astronomer struggling to contact an astronaut after the apocalypse. Clooney will play Augustine, the astronomer. [Variety]

Swamp Thing

Despite the new TV show being canceled a week after its premiere, We Got This Covered alleges that Warner Bros. is now considering a Swamp Thing “horror movie” in a similar vein to the upcoming Aquaman spinoff starring The Trench.

The Trench

Speaking of, in a recent interview with Comic Book, James Wan described The Trench as a “monster horror movie” that’s “still definitely part of the Aquaman world.”

We’re still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don’t want to get into that too much. But definitely it’s one that I really want to lean into the horror of it. So it’s going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film. But it’s still definitely part of the Aquaman world.

28 Days Later 3

Danny Boyle revealed he and Alex Garland have a “properly good” idea for a third film in the 28 Days Later saga.

Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part. It’s properly good. The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all. He’s concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.

[The Independent]

The Suicide Squad

According to Geeks WorldWide, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad begins filming September 23 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Deadly Class

Series co-creator Rick Remender confirmed that the show has not found a new network after its cancellation at Syfy, and is now officially done.

American Horror Story: 1984

THR reports the new, slasher-themed season of American Horror Story premieres Wednesday, September 18.

Krypton



A hostage negotiation “could end war on Krypton” in the synopsis for the series’ July 10 episode, “A Better Yesterday.”

Amidst a hostage negotiation that could end the war on Krypton, Seg seeks answers about Lyta.

[Spoiler TV]

Agents of SHIELD

Meanwhile, Agents of SHIELD wraps up its planet-eating monster arc in the synopsis for “Collision Course, Part II.”

“Collision Course (Part II)” – No time for the team to play catch-up, there’s a planet to save on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing FRIDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

[Spoiler TV]

Legion

David meets Professor X in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legion. We’ll have our recap of the premiere up shortly!









Scream: Resurrection



Finally, a new trailer reveals Scream’s six-episode third season will air in two-hour blocks over three nights (July 8, 9 and 10 at 9/8c ) on VH1.





