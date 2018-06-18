Image: Warner Bros.

Could The Walking Dead be flashing back to some familiar departed faces? Patrick Wilson sets the tone for his Aquaman villain. Samuel L. Jackson is already hyping up Captain Marvel’s role in Avengers 4. The CW’s DC universe is getting some cast shuffling. Plus, what’s to come on the season finale of Westworld. Spoilers, away!



Akira

Omega Underground reports art director David Scott (The Predator, Avengers: Infinity War, Godzilla 2, Captain America: Civil War, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Jurassic World, Tron: Legacy) and special effects supervisor Joel Whist (Watchmen, Altered Carbon, War For The Planet of The Apes, Batman v Superman, The Cabin In the Woods) have boarded the live-action Akira.

Aquaman

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Patrick Wilson described the film’s take on Ocean Master, as an “eco-warrior” with a grudge against humanity’s rootin’, tootin’, pollutin’ ways.

He’s kind of an eco-warrior. He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived…

Wonder Woman 1984

Watch Diana bolt it down a street from a distance in this new set video.





Bumblebee

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed Bumblebee only includes three Decepticons.

[Christina Hodson] wrote a really beautiful script that really played into the emotion of the relationship of the two. So looking at the movie from that perspective, we thought, we don’t want to overwhelm one Autobot with too many Decepticons. So he has three primary antagonists.

Avengers 4

Samuel L. Jackson confirmed Captain Marvel is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the “solution” to Thanos in a recent interview with Vulture.

Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means.

Doom

Director Tony Giglio confirmed his Doom will include the series’ unnamed protagonist, (a helmeted, green-armored space marine generally referred to as “Doomguy”) on Twitter. Giglio also stated he hasn’t “even started” editing a trailer, and to look for one in 2019.

Distorted Reality

Grab your nearest VR headset, because a very unusual virtual reality trailer has arrived for Distorted Reality, the upcoming thriller starring Christina Ricci and John Cusack as unwilling guinea pigs in a telepathy experiment.





Supergirl

TV Line reports Jeremy Jordan’s Winn Schott has been downgraded to “recurring status” in season four. Meanwhile, Jesse Rath’s Brainiac 5 has been promoted to series regular. According to a press release from executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Quelle:

We love the character of Brainiac-5 and can’t imagine anyone but Jesse Rath in the role. He brings such fun, heart and brilliance to Brainy, and we’re so excited he’s joining the cast as a series regular for season 4. We have a lot of great Brainy stories to tell.

The Flash

In related news, Hartley Sawyer’s Ralph “The Elongated Man” Dibny has also been promoted to season regular when the show returns for its fifth season. [TV Line]

The Walking Dead

ComicBook reports Jon Bernthal — who once upon a time played the very late Shane — has been spotted near filming. For visual evidence, Senoia Coffee & Cafe’s Facebook page has an image of the actor receiving an order, while another fan snapped a photo of the actor pursuing a rack of t-shirts in the company of Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln. Make of it what you will, but perhaps some flashbacks could be in order given the impending departure of Andrew Lincoln.

American Horror Story

Emma Roberts has confirmed she will also reprise her late character Madison in American Horror Story’s eighth season.

The Magnificent Adventures of Minnie

Deadline reports a live-action TV series based on The Beano’s Minnie The Minx comic strip is in development from producers Julie Bower (So Awkward) and Danielle Ward (Danger Mouse). The series will follow the aspiring comic book artist Hermione “Minnie” Makepeace as she “leaves a trail of chaos in her wake.”

Deadly Class

Rick Remender shared an image of the Deadly Class train patrolling this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Killjoys

Syfy has released a new promo for the fourth season of Killjoys.

Luke Cage

A new featurette explores the music of season two.

Stranger Things

Two new featurettes spotlight Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp.

Westworld

Finally, all hell breaks loose in the trailer for the season finale of Westworld, “This Is the End.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.