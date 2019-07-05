Image: Dust (YouTube)

Three genius friends build an artificial intelligence that seems to have a mind of its own. As we see in the new sci-fi short film Watch Room, the program they created is much more in control than they realize.

Dust has released a new sci-fi short Watch Room, written by Michael Koehler and directed by Noah Wagner. Three friends—Nate, Chloe, and Bernard—are working out of their garage to perfect an artificial intelligence through virtual reality. The AI, which they’ve named Kate, has been tasked with talking a suicidal man off of a ledge, but she keeps failing. It might not be an accident.

Advertisement

In a statement, Wagner said the team consulted with AI scientists to try and properly represent the nature of conversations between humans and their artificial creations—focusing on the relationship between human and machine, and what happens when those lines are blurred. I don’t want to give away the ending, but things definitely turn out more twisted than expected.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.