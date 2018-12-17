Image: Warner Bros.

Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories gets a release date. Thre comics industry icons have signed intriguing movie and TV deals. Plus, another sneak peek at Gotham’s final season, what’s to come on Supernatural and Legacies, and a new clip from Mary Poppins Returns. Spoilers, away!



The Soviet Sleep Experiment

Bloody-Disgusting reports a film based on the popular Russian Sleep Experiment Creepypasta is now in development, starring Eva De Dominici (You Shall Not Sleep), Rafal Zawierucha (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Evgeny Krutov (Stranger Things Season 3), Chris Kattan (A Night at the Roxbury), Charles Hubbell (Walking With the Enemy), Paul Cram (Wilson), and Michael Villar (Skin).

Black Widow

Discussing Film reports cinematographer Rob Hardy (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Annihilation, Ex Machina) has boarded the Black Widow movie.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hits theaters August 9, 2019.



Annabelle 3



Production has officially wrapped on Annabelle 3.

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins inspires the Banks kids to bathe in the latest clip.

Critters

Though no further details are available, Production Weekly reports a brand-new film in the Critters franchise begins principal photography this January in South Africa.

Brian K. Vaughn, Kelly Sue Deconnick, and Matt Fraction Pen Deals With Legendary Entertainment

According to THR, comics scribe Brian K. Vaughn has signed an “eight figure deal” with Legendary Entertainment to “adapt his work and create new titles for film and television.”

Similarly, Deadline reports Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction’s Milkfed Criminal Masterminds company have also signed a deal with Legendary to “adapt several of their award-winning, creator-owned comics, as well as produce exclusive, original projects developed by the duo for television across traditional and non-traditional platforms.”

Doom Patrol

Geeks WorldWide reports the upcoming Doom Patrol television series will include an episode focusing on Danny the Street, a sentient city street with the ability to “infect people” with his personality. According to the report, “Danny’s role in the show seems to largely focus on a drag queen named Morris” and the villainous Darren Jones, “a man obsessed with destroying anything that is of a peculiar nature.”

Gotham

Gotham’s citizenry assemble on the latest poster from Coming Soon.

Legacies

The search for Landon continues in the trailer for “Maybe I Should Start From the End,” January 24th’s return episode of Legacies.

Supernatural

Finally, Dean is possessed again in the trailer for Supernatural’s return episode, “Nihilism,” airing January 17.





