Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Televisionio9

New Pictures from Star Trek: Discovery's Return Give Us a Look at Michael Burnham's No Good, Very Bad Day

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: DiscoveryCBSStar TrekCBS All AccessStreamingSonequa Martin-GreenDavid Ajala
4
Save
Michael’s arrival in the future makes a bit of a mess.
Michael’s arrival in the future makes a bit of a mess.
Image: CBS

At least David Ajala is there to ease the pain?

One Star Trek show has come to an end, and it’s already time for another: in just a few days’ time, Star Trek: Discovery returns for its third season, finally giving us a look at this strange new future the franchise is exploring. The climax of last season saw Michael, in her Red Angel suit, lead the Discovery to the far future of 3188, further than any Star Trek series has actually explored.

Advertisement

What awaits her in 3188? Well, these new pictures from “That Hope is You, Part 1” released by CBS today show what seems like a pretty rough time for Commander Burnham. But it’s not all bad.

Advertisement

A bunch show off the immediate aftermath of the hasty crash-landing Michael made, as glimpsed in the clip released at New York Comic Con, after she promptly emerged from her wormhole and boinked right off the ship of new mystery man Book (David Ajala’s new character). Naturally, she makes it out all right of it well enough—otherwise the new season would be pretty short!—before making a meet-cute with Book himself.

G/O Media may get a commission
Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector

But teaming up with the first person she literally bumped into in the 32nd century isn’t all fun and games for Michael—there’s a not-so-snazzy costume change for her, lots of wandering through very spartan alien landscapes—have they been ravaged by whatever the mysterious “burn” is that was mentioned in the trailers?—and even some alien encounters, including a familiar face in a lone Andorian. And a Lurian, like Morn from Deep Space Nine!

Advertisement

But one interesting thing missing from all these pictures? The Discovery itself, and the rest of its crew. Did Michael somehow manage to make it to the future before they did? We’ll have to wait and see, but not long—Star Trek: Discovery’s third season kicks off on CBS All Access this Thursday, October 15.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Here's How the Future of The Walking Dead Will Unfold

Covid-19 Can Live on Smartphone Screens for Up to 28 Days, Researchers Find

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Picture Hint at an Unlikely Team-Up

What We Do in the Shadows Teases a Few Tasty Hints About Season 3

DISCUSSION

vuthunder
Michael Winters

I think it was clear in an earlier trailer that there was a time gap between when she lands and when she and Discovery reconnect.  She was seen making a bunch of log entries and her hair style changed.  Whether this is due to them exiting the time vortex at different times, or different places isn’t clear yet.