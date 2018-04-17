Image: Lucasfilm (Disney)

The new Pet Sematary adaptation has found a star. The Russo brothers just won’t stop teasing the ominous importance of Avengers 4's real title. The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder heads to Netflix for even more vampiric shenanigans. Plus, new looks at the cast of Cloak and Dagger, and new footage from Deadpool 2, Supergirl, and iZombie. Spoilers, punch it!

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Empire has some new pictures, including an interesting one of Paul Bettany as Dryden Vos, “a facially-scarred ‘big-shot’ criminal overlord who recruits a crew of reprobates for a heist.” Note the samurai-esque Mandalorian armor in the background, previously seen in the blurry background of a set photo from Ron Howard, which had some believing Boba Fett could make an appearance in the movie. He still could, of course, but now we know that this set of armor is specifically is not Fett’s.

Advertisement

The magazine also has an image of Han, perilously hanging off the side of the Conveyex train (start your “Han Dies in Solo: A Star Wars Story” rumors now!) on the snowy world that’s been a huge part of the two trailers, and which finally has a name: Vandor.

Pet Sematary

Jason Clarke is in talks to play Louis Creed, the patriarch of the tragic Creed family in Starry Eyes directors Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch’s remake of Pet Sematary. Dale Midkiff originated the role in Mary Lambert’s 1989 original, based on the novel by Stephen King. [THR]

Advertisement

The Kitchen

THR reports Domhnall Gleeson is in “final negotiations” to play Gabriel O’Malley, “an intense Vietnam vet who works for neighborhood gangsters as a hitman before skipping town” in Andrea Berloff’s film adaptation of the comic book from DC/Vertigo.

Advertisement

Avengers 4

In a recent interview with Yahoo UK, Joe Russo stated “it will be quite some time” after the release of Infinity War before the official title of Avengers 4 is revealed to the public.

No, no. It’s going to be quite a long while before people see that title. We need people to see this movie, digest this movie, and then we can tell them what the next story is they’re going to see.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2

We have three new “Walking Deadpool” TV spots from Sunday’s season finale of The Walking Dead, that are mostly old footage, but there’s a few new shots in there too.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghost Stories

Film School Rejects has an exclusive clip from the upcoming horror anthology hosted by Martin Freeman, which appears to include haunted diapers.

V-Wars

Ian Somerhalder has been cast as Luther Swann, a doctor whose best friend has succumbed to vampirism in Netflix’s adaptation of the comic book series from IDW. [THR]

Advertisement

Arrow

The season finale is titled “Life Sentence”, according to Spoiler TV.

Legion

A delusion ends in disaster, apparently, in a cryptic synopsis for May 15’s episode of Legion.

Chapter 15 5/15/2018 A delusion starts like any other idea .. But ends in disaster. Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern; directed by Charlie McDowell.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Lost in Space

In a recent interview with Indie Wire, co-creator Matt Sazama revealed he’s already writing scripts for a second season with co-showrunner Burk Sharpless.

We are working on scripts and hoping that, if we get a green light, we’re ready to go. We’ve had a lot of thoughts about it, and hopefully, if everyone watches it, we’ll get to see more adventures of the Robinsons, because we do have some crazy stuff planned out that we really hope we get to film.

Advertisement

Cloak & Dagger

Entertainment Weekly has character portraits and descriptions of the show’s cast. Click through for more, and to read up on Tandy, Tyrone, and company.

Advertisement

The site also confirmed that Emma Lahana’s character is Detective Brigid O’Reilly, a character from the comics who starts out as a police officer settling into an uneasy relationship with Cloak and Dagger acting as vigilantes in her precinct, only to be transformed by a gas attack herself into the toxic vigilante Mayhem.

Supergirl

Pestilence, plagues, and “Old Testament stuff” inspire Mon-El to don his new costume in the trailer for next week’s “In Search of Lost Time.”

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of a live-action role player in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Chivalry Is Dead.”





The Terror

Finally, the crew takes an inventory of their preservable foodstuffs in a clip from next week’s episode, “A Mercy.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.