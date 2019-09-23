Image: Daniel Acuña (Marvel Comics)

It’s not even Halloween and Hollywood is trying to get us in the Christmas mood already. The Fantastic Beasts film series gets a small update, as does Neil Gaiman’s Sandman TV adaptation. Plus some bloody good images from the new Grudge remake. Spoilers, onward!



A Christmas Carol

THR reports Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are now attached to star in a musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol from Daddy’s Home directors Sean Anders and John Morris. There are currently no details on who will be playing Scrooge, Cratchit or one or more of the film’s ghosts.

Cruella

Deadline also has word Emily Beecham has joined the cast of the Emma Stone-starring Cruella in an undisclosed role.

Fantastic Beasts 3

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Eddie Redmayne revealed J.K. Rowling is still working on the script for Fantastic Beasts 3, which is still scheduled to begin filming next year.

Well, we’re meant to start shooting in the beginning of next year. The script is still being worked on. That’s nothing — I’m literally giving you nothing! I’m trying to do that thing of talking about it and saying nothing, because of the fear of getting told off. But no, it’s happening, and it’s really exciting.

The Eternals

Mysterious new set photos have surfaced of Angela Jolie scattering ashes in a lake next to a large funeral pyre.

Relatedly, Kumail Nanjiani recently shared a photo of himself alongside wife Emily Gordon, co-star Brian Tyree Henry, and Legion’s Dan Stevens, leading some to speculate he may also have a role in The Eternals.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney’s tapping into the Halloween mood with its latest TV spot for the Maleficent sequel.

The Grudge

Both Entertainment Weekly and Bloody-Disgusting have new photos from next year’s Grudge remake.

Titans

A new image from Comic Book gives us our best look yet at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad.

The Flash

Candice Patton also teased she recently “shot one of the most disgusting scenes” in the history of The Flash on Instagram.

Sandman

During a recent Reddit AMA, Neil Gaiman promised the upcoming Sandman Netflix series will follow “the same plot” as the comic, as well as adapt “most, if not all” of its storylines.

Watchmen

HBO dropped a new poster of Regina King as Angela Abraham in Watchmen.

Evil

John Glover guest stars as a cruel Broadway producer in the synopsis for “Three Stars,” the third episode of Evil.

After a high-strung theater producer’s behavior turns from demanding to what is believed to be demonic, Kristen, David and Ben are called in to assess the situation. Also, Kristen discredits her DA office successor and nemesis, Leland Townsend, before he can ruin a 17-year-old boy’s life, on of EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. John Glover guest stars as Broadway producer Byron Duke, and Dascha Polanco guest stars as his assistant, Patti Hitchens.

Supernatural

Spoiler TV also has the titles of the fifth, sixth and seventh episodes of Supernatural’s final season.

Episode 15.05 - Proverbs 17:3 Episode 15.06 - Golden Time Episode 15.07 - Last Call

Fear the Walking Dead

Morgan reaches out to Virginia from Humbug’s Gulch in a clip from “End of the Line,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Supergirl

The new Supergirl trailer gives us a better, albeit purposefully dark look at Kara’s new nemesis, Midnight, aka Van Helsing’s star Jennifer Cheon Garcia.

Pennyworth

Alfred dumps Sandra in a sneak peek from “Marianne Faithful” the season finale of Pennyworth.

Creepshow

Finally, Shudder has released a new, six-minute featurette on the making of Creepshow.

