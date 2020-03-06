We come from the future
New Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Trailer Shows a City on the Brink of Chaos

Beth Elderkin
She’s got souls to collect and revolutions to inspire.
Image: Showtime (YouTube)
If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is the spiritual successor to Penny Dreadful, which brought some of the most famous 19th-century fictional characters to Victorian-era London for murder and mystery. Showrunner John Logan has moved the franchise to 1930s Los Angeles during the construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway. That time represented a huge shift in the city, changing the fabric of Los Angeles while displacing a lot of families, largely from black and brown communities. Co-star Lin Shaye previously told io9 Logan was inspired to make the show after the election of now-impeached president Donald Trump.

The trailer largely focuses on Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), the LAPD’s first Latino detective. He’s trying to solve a grisly murder alongside his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) while his own family faces displacement from of the freeway construction. Tiago feels torn between two worlds; he’s made great strides in his career, but sees his loved ones being mistreated by the very power structure he’s become part of.

Meanwhile, Dormer’s character Magda, a shapeshifting demon, is out there causing societal rifts to collect wayward souls; she’ll be facing off against her sister, Santa Muerta (Lorenza Izzo). We also spend some time with Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé), a radio evangelist who represents the rise of the conservative Christian movement of the early 20th century.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts with its first episode, “Santa Muerta,” on April 26.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

