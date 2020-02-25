We come from the future
New No Time To Die Featurette Highlights What's at Stake in James Bond's Next Mission

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Daniel Craig on the set of No Time to Die.
Image: MGM

Though the James Bond franchise will continue after Daniel Craig no longer stars as the titular secret agent, Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die will bring the story of this incarnation of the character to a fittingly epic end.

Craig’s Bond has left the MI6 life behind as No Time to Die opens, and he’s got little interest in picking up a gun and risking his life for the agency. But in a new short featurette, Fukunaga explains how it’s Bond’s personal connections to the people he cares about the most that ultimately convince him to charge back into the fray. Simply trying to sit this one out, Fukunaga explained, would almost certainly result in tragedy for the people Bond wants most to keep safe.

No Time to Die hits theaters April 2 in the UK and April 10 in the US.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

