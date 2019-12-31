New Mutants Is Finally Getting a New Trailer

It feels like years since we saw this teaser trailer. Image : 20th Century Fox

Lucasfilm looks to cast a familiar face in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. James Gunn shares how The Suicide Squad has been his “most fun” filmmaking experience yet. Plus, a new Star Trek: Picard TV spot highlights Deanna Troi, and Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey wish us a Fantabulous New Year. To me, my darling spoilers!



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn confirmed additional actors have yet to be cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during a recent Q&A on Instagram — especially not Adam Warlock.

I never even said there was going to be an Adam Warlock. And NO ONE has been cast in Vol 3 except the actors already in the movies.

The Suicide Squad

In the same Q&A, Gunn also explained why The Suicide Squad is his “biggest and most fun” filmmaking experience yet.

Mostly I’ve just grown as a person. I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had - all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!

Relatedly, Gunn answered “no” when asked if Harley Quinn would wear the same outfit she did in either Birds of Prey or the original Suicide Squad.

The New Mutants

According to director Josh Boone on Instagram, a brand-new trailer for The New Mutants arrives January 6.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

A new Chinese TV spot for Birds of Prey wishes you a “fantabulous” 2020.

Underwater

With the sealab facing imminent destruction, Vincent Cassel weighs his crew’s options in this clip from Underwater.

Blood Quantum

Elsewhere, zombified fish return to life on a Canadian Indian reservation in this clip from Shudder’s Blood Quantum.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

According to LRM, Lucasfilm is looking to cast “a young version of Luke Skywalker” on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series for Disney+. The rumor is said to have originated with entertainment reporter Daniel Richtman, but has since been verified by “a source close” of /Film’s.

Star Trek: Picard

In a recent interview with Hollywood Outbreak, producer Akiva Goldsman stated Star Trek: Picard will “tell serialized stories” while “pointedly” not being “a sequel to Next Gen.”

Well we pointedly wanted to not make a sequel to Next Gen. I think that tonally, it’s a little bit of a hybrid. Obviously it’s – you will see, I hope – slower, more gentle, more lyrical. It is certainly more character-based. It also takes on the same thing that The Original Series took on, that Next Gen took on, that Discovery takes on, which is a hope for a future that is in many ways better than the world we live in today. Star Trek remains aspirational and what we get to do that DS9 got to do a little bit and Discovery got to do is to tell serialized stories, and in serialized storytelling, the characters can evolve in a way that makes it unique. So we think it’s a new kind of Star Trek show, made by a lot of people who love all the old kinds of Star Trek.

Meanwhile, the latest Star Trek: Picard TV spot includes new footage of Deanna Troi.

Dracula

Bloody-Disgusting has several new photos from Netflix’s upcoming Dracula series. Head over there to see the rest.

Cartoon Network

Finally, Cartoon Network has released a promo for their 2020 programming roster, including ThunderCats Roar, Steven Universe Future, DC Superhero Girls, Infinity Train, Teen Titans Go! and more.

