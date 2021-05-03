New Ms. Marvel Set Pictures Tease Kamala's Heroic Costume

Kamala Khan embiggens onto the heroic stage. Image : Marvel Comics

Justin Jordan offers an update on his Luthor Strode adaptation. You’ll have to wait a little long for Morbius. The Flash set photos tease the return of an iconic DC movie location. Plus, new footage from Cruella goes up in flames, and what’s to come on Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and more. Spoilers now!



The Strange Talent of Luthor Strode

During a recent interview with CBR, Justin Jordan offered an update of the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Luthor Strode.

I’m still doing some revisions on the script, although it’s pretty close and the tweaks are minor. We’ve been in talks with a director, so the project is moving along nicely. Which, sadly, is about all I can say publicly. But I’m happy.

Morbius

IGN reports Morbius has been pushed back one week and will now reach theaters on January 28, 2022.

The Flash

Fans in England spotted Warner Bros. production trucks right outside Burghley House in Peterborough, England—the estate used for Wayne Manor in both Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. That of course lends credence to Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne making that cameo.

Cruella

Ms. de Vil makes a dramatic entrance to Deep Purple’s “Hush” in the latest clip from Cruella.

Russian Doll

Deadline reports Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton) has joined the cast of Russian Doll’s second season in a currently undisclosed role.

Ms. Marvel

New set photos from Just Jared have our first look at Iman Vellani in full costume as Ms. Marvel. It’s adorable. Click through to see more.

Cobra Kai

Filming has wrapped on the fourth season of Cobra Kai according to William Zabka on Twitter.

Outlander

Spoiler TV has titles for the first four episodes of Outlander’s sixth season.

Episode 6.01 -Echoes Episode 6.02 - Allegiance Episode 6.03 - Temperance Episode 6.04 - The World Turned Upside Down

The Flash

Psych returns in the synopsis for “Family Matters, Part I” airing May 18.

PSYCH THREATENS IRIS - Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi (#710). Original airdate 5/18/2021

Black Lightning

Black Lightning comes to a realization in the synopsis for its penultimate episode, “The Book of Resurrection, Chapter One.”

PENULTIMATE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is focusing on an end game. Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom (#412). Original airdate 5/17/2021

Legacies

Alaric asks for Kaleb and Josie’s advice in the synopsis for “One Day You Will Understand” airing May 20.

SACRIFICES — Faced with a difficult decision regarding one of his students, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) help to get their perspective. Meanwhile, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) opens up about her past. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Cynthia Adarkwa (#313). Original airdate 5/20/2021

Nancy Drew

Carson returns to warn Nancy in the synopsis for “The Purloined Keys” airing May 19.

WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning. Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Jesse Stern & Katherine DiSavino (#216). Original airdate 5/19/2021.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones rescue Jordan from “a fate worse than death” in the synopsis for “Chaos Theory” airing May 21.

GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie (#313). Original airdate 5/21/21.

Legends of Tomorrow

Zari returns to enter a futuristic singing competition in the synopsis for “The Ex-Factor” airing May 16.

ON THE BIG STAGE - The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari (Tala Ashe) no choice but to enter a popular singing competition. Ava (Jes Macallan) has finally had enough of Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior and with the encouragement of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), gives him some tough love. Sara (Caity Lotz) finds herself struggling after being attacked but someone familiar helps her to keep searching for refuge. Meanwhile, Zari and Constantine (Matt Ryan) have a much-needed conversation with each other. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann and Shayan Sobhian also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter (603). Original airdate 5/16/2021

Meanwhile, the team goes up against a sentient secret sauce in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Meat: The Legends.”

Batwoman

Batwoman takes on Cluemaster in the Saw-inspired trailer for next week’s episode, “I’ll Give You a Clue. ”

The Nevers

Maladie faces execution in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Nevers.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The escape from Gilead continues in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Van Helsing

President Dracula enters the oval office in the trailer for next week’s episode of Van Helsing.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Adult Swim has released a new trailer for Rick and Morty’s fifth season set to Vampire Weekend.

