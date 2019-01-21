Image: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home casts a new friend for Peter Parker. A Bumblebee sequel is already in the works. Netflix wants to revive Unsolved Mysteries. Arrow wants to do its own take on the Birds of Prey. Plus, a new look at Men in Black: International, and what’s to come on Supergirl and Gotham. We’re in the spoilgame now!



Avengers: Endgame

Almost comically oversized pinches of salt at the ready, but pictures purported to be of action figures for the movie—that have allegedly hit Vietnamese markets—give us new looks at the long-rumored “space suits” for several of the original Avengers, as well as our first look at a new outfit for Thor: Ragnarok’s Valkyrie, Hawkeye/Ronin’s comics-style mask, and a slightly different armored update for Thanos:

Whether these are all strictly just for the merchandise—in a wild attempt to keep as much of the actual plot of Endgame as secret as possible—or actually part of the movie remains to be seen, however.

Speaking of Ronin, Jeremy Renner is the latest cast member to wrap reshoots on Avengers: Endgame.

Crawl

Alexandre Aja’s killer alligator movie, Crawl, hits theaters on August 19, 2019. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Zach Barack has joined the cast as “a friend of Peter Parker’s”, according to THR. Barack’s casting makes him one of the first out transgender actors to be cast in a Marvel movie.

Bumblebee 2

Good news! Deadline passingly mentioned a “sequel is in development” in a recent article on Bumblebee’s box office earnings.

Master of Dark Shadows

According to Coming Soon, production has wrapped on Master of Dark Shadows, an upcoming documentary on the Gothic daytime soap opera Dark Shadows and its creator, Dan Curtis. Ian McShane will serve as the film’s narrator.

Men in Black: International

Collider has a new photo of Liam Neeson with Tessa Thompson and a few alien bystanders.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

“The Grace Period Is Over” on a new banner from Coming Soon.

Alita: Battle Angel

The latest featurette on Alita: Battle Angel hypes the casting of Rosa Salazar.

The Justice League Vs The Fatal Five

A sneak peek at Bruce Timm’s latest foray back into the DC animated universe discusses bringing in the Legion of Superheroes and a new Green Lantern in the form of comics hero Jessica Cruz.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Daniel Zovatto will star in the latest incarnation of Penny Dreadful as Tiago, the LAPD’s first Mexican-American detective who “grapples with racism, childhood trauma, and faith issues in 1938 Los Angeles.” [Deadline]

The First

Hulu has canceled The First after one season. [THR]

Unsolved Mysteries

Deadline reports Netflix is moving forward with a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries from Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy.

Riverdale

A threatening message brings the Midnight Club back together in the synopsis for the February 6 episode, “Bizarrodale”.

Amidst preparations for their upcoming wedding, Sierra (guest star Robin Givens) and Tom (guest star Martin Cummins) receive an unsettling message, which forces “The Midnight Club” to reunite. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) take drastic measures to clean up a mess they created. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns some unexpected news about the college she has set her sights on. Lastly, Kevin (Casey Cott) gives Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Britta Lundin (#312). Original airdate 2/6/2019.

Arrow

During a recent Q&A with TV Line, showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed Arrow is “doing a Birds of Prey-inspired episode, that Laurel (played by Katie Cassidy) will be involved with.”

We’ll get to see what happens in her overall redemption arc — whether she really did turn over a new leaf, or is she still the same evil Black Siren we met last season.

Supergirl

Alex learns she’s been mindwiped in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Blood Memories”.

Gotham

Finally, Selina is “desperate for revenge” in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Ruin”.

