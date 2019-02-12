Image: Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger still has hopes to play Conan once more. Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s next movie is a sci-fi adventure for Sony. Sam Jackson teases that Endgame will have answers about why he’s still using his Captain Marvel pager. Plus, a snippet of new Us footage, and meet Umbrella Academy’s villains. Spoilers, away!



Conan

Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed he’s still interested in making another Conan the Barbarian movie in a video posted to Twitter to promote Marvel’s new Conan comic.

It’s a movie that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Let’s do it.

Zombieland: Double Tap

According to Variety, Thomas Middleditch has joined the cast of the Zombieland sequel in a currently undisclosed role.

Last Human

Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct a film adaptation of Lee Bacon’s upcoming novel, Last Human, for Sony/Tristar. According to The Wrap, the film is described as a “reverse E.T.” and concerns three extraterrestrial robots befriending a human child.

Faun

Deadline reports a film adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story, Faun, is now in development at Netflix. The story concerns a big game hunter going after mythical creatures after discovering a gateway to a supernatural realm.

Untitled Star Wars Trilogy

TV Line reports that yes, Game of Thrones producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are still contracted to “write and produce a new trilogy of Star Wars films” for Disney.

Avengers: End Game

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Comic Book), Samuel L. Jackson stated the reason Nick Fury still uses a pager in Avengers: Infinity War “gets addressed in an interesting sort of way.”

I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do. She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later - it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way.

Morbius, The Living Vampire

Jared Leto’s Morbius is now filming in London.

Us

The latest TV spot for Us contains a few milliseconds of new footage.

Stray

Suicide Squad’s Karen Fukuhara stars in the trailer for Stray, a “supernatural Neo-noir” from director Joe Sill.





Summoners War

Skybound Entertainment is now developing an animated series based on the mobile RPG, Summoners War, according to THR. Chris “Doc” Wyatt and Kevin Burke have been hired to write and produce.

Counterpart

Sad news—Counterpart has been canceled at Starz after two seasons, although according to showrunner Justin Marks, there’s a chance a new home could be found for season three.

Runaways

In happier TV news, Hulu’s Craig Erwich stated Runaways is likely to be renewed for a third season while talking to reporters at the Television Critics Association.

We’re really happy with the performance of Runaways, both creatively and in terms of its performance, and we’ll have an announcement shortly.

Into the Dark

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for Into the Dark’s April Fool’s Day episode, “I’m Just Fucking With You.”

I’m Just F*cking With You, which is an upcoming SXSW® Narrative Spotlight feature, tells the story of a man and his sister on the way to a family wedding, who endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel. The installment stars Keir O’Donnell, Hayes MacArthur and Jessica McNamee, written by Gregg Zehenter & Scott Barkan and directed by Adam Mason. Deftones’ Chino Moreno will serve as a composer for the episode.



Pennyworth

Coming Soon has our first look at Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth.

Doom Patrol

KSiteTV has photos from the pilot episode of Doom Patrol. Head over there to see the rest and check out our review here.

Charmed

KSiteTV also has photos from Charmed’s March 3 episode, “Manic Pixie Nightmare”. More at the link.

Fear the Walking Dead

Elsewhere, Skybound has our first look at Dwight as he appears in the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. More images at the link.

Arrow

Diggle teams with Diaz in the trailer for next week’s episode.





The Umbrella Academy

Finally, the latest trailer for The Umbrella Academy introduces its main villains- Hazel and Cha Cha.

