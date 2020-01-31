New Looks at A Quiet Place 2 Reveal the Sequel Will Answer the First Movie's Biggest Mysteries

Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott. Image : Paramount

As terrifying as A Quiet Place’s sound-seeking monsters were in their own right, what made the film so intense was the unsettling atmosphere that shaped its characters’ lives. While you knew that the Abbott family was in a constant state of danger, the movie provided little explanation about what the creatures were, where they came from, and how they managed to destroy the world.



Those mysteries were part of what made A Quiet Place feel like more of a potent thriller rather than a sci-fi horror movie with a novel gimmick, but director John Krasinski is betting that explaining at least some of them will draw audiences back to theaters to see the upcoming sequel.

The featurette above is packed with new footage from the movie and Krasinski and Emily Blunt explain how the next chapter of this story will delve into the past as the surviving members of the Abbott family venture out into the world beyond their safe path and run into other human survivors.

What’s going to be interesting about A Quiet Place: Part II is that in addition to directing, Krasinski will reprise his role as Lee Abbott, and at least one of the film’s flashbacks will take place at the precise moment when he and his daughter Regan (Milli cent Simmonds) first encountered the creatures.

In addition to the featurette, Paramount also revealed a new commercial set to air during the Super B owl.

Y ou can see that when the monsters first struck, no one had any clue what was happe ning, suggesting that their arrival was as sudden and unexpected as it was deadly.

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters on March 20, 2020.



