The Jurassic Park/World franchise has long flirted with the idea that humanity’s hubris in reviving dino-kind would inevitably lead to said dinosaurs wreaking havoc on the whole world, not just a remote island park and/or research facility. Now, in the wake of Fallen Kingdom’s set up, a new short finally delivers on the idea of humanity dealing with the consequences of its actions.

Battle at Big Rock, which is set between Fallen Kingdom and the upcoming third film in the Jurassic World series answers the simple question of what life is like now that all sorts of black market dinosaurs have made their way off the island and onto countries’ mainlands where, you know, there are a bunch of unsuspecting people just living their lives.



André Holland and Natalie Martinez star as a relatively-new couple enjoying a peaceful camping trip out in the wilderness with their children, and at first, everything seems...alright. The setting makes it seem as if the family might be on the run, which would be understandable given how dinosaurs have returned to the world, but as the short continues, you realize that while they’re all very aware of the fact that the dinosaurs are back, but they’re not exactly worried about them. Of course, this turns out to be a grave error.



As far as supplemental short films go, Battle At Big Rock is solid if only for the fact that it follows the films’ logical conclusion: now that the humans have gone on and overstepped their bounds, there’s going to be a whole lot of hell to pay. And you know what? Good. They deserve it. Life finds a way, y’know?

