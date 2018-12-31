Photo: BBC America (Twitter)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Doctor Who New Year’s Day special is almost upon us and a bunch of new images have dropped, much like that giant, sparkly ball in Times Square. Plus, the first image arrives from DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series, and what’s coming up on Gotham, Cloak & Dagger, and more. Spoilers can be found in this general direction...

The LEGO Movie 2

Jason Momoa looks to be reprising his role as Aquaman in The LEGO Movie 2, if the film’s official Instagram is any indication.

Toy Story 4

Bo Peep gets a new look in leaked promotional artwork for Toy Story 4.

Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself covered in tracking markers he calls “Pika-dots.”

Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2

During a recent interview with Yahoo! to promote his latest film, Welcome to Marwen, Robert Zemeckis briefly discussed Disney’s un-produced sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

I don’t know where it fits in in their universe. There’s no princess in it, so I don’t know where that would be. There’s a wonderful script sitting at Disney that is really good, but I don’t think it’s on their radar.

The Amityville Murders

Amityville II: The Possession’s Diane Franklin returns for an all-new prequel detailing the violent origins of the Amityville curse.

The Punisher

Speaking with Screen Rant, The Punisher showrunner Stephen Lightfoot confirmed Deborah Ann Woll will appear in season two.

We were shooting while Daredevil was shooting (its third season). Deborah has a huge part in that season... Deborah was very busy, and I didn’t know when I could get her into the show this time around. In the world of the show, that relationship continues to be very important.

Cloak & Dagger/Runaways

Cloak & Dagger’s official Twitter page teased what appears to be confirmation of a crossover episode with Runaways.

Agents of SHIELD

Discussing Film reports the show’s seventh season begins filming this February in Los Angeles.

Swamp Thing

Len Wiseman shared some exciting new footage and a photo labeled “Anatomy Class” from the set of Swamp Thing.

Gotham

The Penguin takes center stage in the synopsis for “Penguin, Our Hero,” the January 17 episode of Gotham.

With the creation of Haven as a safe place for refugees, Gordon hopes to stop the gang fighting in Gotham. Meanwhile, Selina is determined to find Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) and she convinces Bruce to help her. Then, Penguin goes to Haven to reclaim his staff in the all-new “Penguin, Our Hero” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-503) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The Gifted

The country is “more divided than ever” on mutant rights in the synopsis for the January 15 episode, “hoMe.”

With the Inner Circle and the Purifiers on the rise, and the nation more divided than ever, the dream of the X-Men is on the verge of failure. In attempts to revive the Mutant Underground, Evangeline proposes a country-wide meeting. Meanwhile, Lauren and Andy continue to disagree in their dreams and the Frost Sisters attempt to intervene. Caitlin makes the risky suggestion of connecting with a family member for vital intel, and Lorna tries to secretly investigate Reeva’s plans for the Inner Circle in the all-new “hoMe” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-212) (TV-14 L, V)

The Orville

Ed “finds himself behind enemy lines” in the synopsis for the January 17 episode, “Nothing Left on Earth Except Fishes.” (Did you check out our season one catch-up?)

Ed finds himself behind enemy lines when he crash-lands on a mysterious planet. Meanwhile, Kelly questions why Gordon wants to take the Command Test in the all-new “Nothing Left on Earth Excepting Fishes” episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, Jan. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ORV-203) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The Passage

The vampire flu rages in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for the pilot episode of The Passage.

Based on the best-selling trilogy, THE PASSAGE centers on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. As an imminent flu epidemic threatens the U.S., Federal Agent Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is tasked with bringing in the experiment’s latest chosen test subject, a ten-year-old girl, Amy Bellafonte. But, after meeting Amy, Brad’s loyalties to Project NOAH are tested in the all-new “Pilot” series premiere episode of THE PASSAGE airing Monday, Jan. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PSG-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Doctor Who

Finally, BBC America has put together a motion poster for tomorrow night’s Doctor Who New Year’s special, “Resolution,” in which Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor meets the Daleks. There’s a few more, non-motion looks at the special too, including one from composer Segun Akinola.

And to all our readers: Hold on tight. And Happy New Year.





