Ryan Reynolds says T.J. Miller won’t be back for X-Force. Jack Black shares his Jumanji 2 dreams. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his Ducktales debut. Plus, more footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story, and what’s to come on Westworld and Gotham. Spoilers, away!



Star Trek 4

Speaking briefly about her role as Winona Kirk in Star Trek with Garret Wang at Calgary Expo, Jennifer Morrison hinted that the still-in-the-works Star Trek 4 could pluck Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk out of the timeline moments before his death to appear in the next movie:

Wang: As an actor, I think it is incredibly difficult to play the role of a mother who just gave birth to James Tiberius Kirk, knowing that your husband is 36 seconds away from death, basically… Morrison: Supposed death. Just saying!

Considering it’s been ages since we’ve heard about the Star Trek 4 that would feature Hemsworth’s return, it’s possible that Morrison is just referring to those past rumors. But maybe it’s still the case, and this could be how George Kirk ends up meeting his son in the movie. [Comicbook.com]

Pet Sematary

John Lithgow has joined the cast of the Pet Sematary remake as Jud Crandall, the Creed’s haunted-but-folksy next door neighbor originally portrayed by Fred Gwynne. [Entertainment Weekly]

X-Force

According to Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller will not return as Weasel in the movie. [The New York Times]

Blood Moon



Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, The Bad Batch) is currently shopping her new project, a “mind-bending adventure...inspired by fantasy-adventure movies of the 80’s and 90’s” at Cannes. Amirpour stated Blood Moon tells the story of girl with supernatural powers finding herself in New Orleans.

I wanted to tell a stylized fairy tale and in New Orleans you have a specific, unique place where there is so much history and this openly hedonistic debauchery that is led by pleasures of the flesh. I thought that was an interesting place to set a story about a girl who has some disturbing abilities but who isn’t acclimated in any way to society, and learns to be with people in such a chaotic place.

[Deadline]

Bios

Screen Rant reports Bios, Miguel Sapochnik’s film about the last man at the end of the world (played by Tom Hanks) building a robot to care for his dog, is slated for an October 2, 2020 release date.

Jumanji 2

During an interview with MTV, Jack Black stated he was hopeful the next Jumanji sequel would explore the game’s implied extraterrestrial origins.

I say we take this mother into space. ‘Cause my question with Jumanji is, ‘What is this game? Who invented this game?’ It has to be some alien technology. Am I right? Or it’s some crazy jungle medicine man magic. I wanna know where it’s from. Give me some f–king origins, y’all!

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Chewbacca develops some bad dejarik etiquette in the latest TV spot.

Hereditary

Charlie reanimates the head of a decapitated mouse on a new French poster, courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Ducktales

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduces a new clip of his debut as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, aka the duck that becomes the legendary superhero Gizmoduck.

Fear the Walking Dead

John discusses his past life in a clip from next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Laura.”

Westworld

The Drone Hosts prepare what looks like a sinister batch of cupcakes in the trailer for this next week’s episode, “The Riddle of the Sphinx.”

Gotham

Jerome’s identical twin brother, Jeremiah, continues his reign of terror in the trailer for this week’s episode, “One Bad Day.”

Agents of SHIELD

Daisy’s becomes the Destroyer of Worlds in the trailer for the penultimate episode of Agents of SHIELD’s fifth season, “The Force of Gravity.”

Once Upon a Time

Finally, Rumplestiltskin reveals his endgame in the trailer for the two-part series finale of Once Upon a Time, “Homecoming.”



