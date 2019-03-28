Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Godzilla: King of the Monsters

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the end times have never looked so good.



The latest TV spot for Godzilla: King of the Monsters gives us a whole bunch of giant monster action, and god damn, does this movie have some greatly edited promos or what? I didn’t know I needed Rodan, Mothra, Ghidorah, and the Big G himself to cause titanic terror set to a sweeping orchestral rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” But it turns out I needed it.

The new footage itself doesn’t really have much to tell us beyond what we knew already—that humanity’s only chance to survive the arrival of three more gigantic monsters is to unleash Godzilla as humanity’s own giant-sized ally. We, like basically every human character in this footage, are just along for the ride to say things like “That’s messed up,” “Good thing he’s on our side,” and “Beautiful.” Because, honestly? Same, every human character in this footage.

It’s Godzilla’s world, and we’re just living in it—or we will be, when King of the Monsters stomps into theaters May 31.

