Considering that M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass is meant to be the climax of one of his strongest, most fascinating narratives, it makes sense that the movie’s going to bring its characters together in a way that makes them all feel larger than life.

Glass’ latest international trailer features a number of shots we’ve already seen before, but it also teases the ways in which James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, the man also known as the Horde, is seemingly going to begin recruiting new followers he deems worthy of sparing from his terrible wrath.

Glass hits theaters on January 18.

